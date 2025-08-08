Leaks of Tesla Model Y L Specs in China: 6 Seats, 751km Range, 300K Yuan

Tesla’s Strategic Push into China’s Competitive EV Market

Tesla Inc. is gearing up to launch a revamped version of its popular Model Y SUV, tailored specifically for the Chinese market with an extended wheelbase and six-seat configuration. Dubbed the Model Y L, this variant addresses growing demand for larger family vehicles in one of the world’s largest electric vehicle arenas. According to a recent filing with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), the vehicle boasts impressive specifications that could bolster Tesla’s position amid intensifying rivalry from local manufacturers like BYD and Li Auto.

🚨BREAKING: Specs revealed for Tesla’s new six-seat Model Y L 👀



• 751 km range

• 2,088 kg curb weight

• 82 kWh battery (465 kg)



Is this the most capable Model Y yet? pic.twitter.com/dsTYeu7Z2a — Tesla Wojak (@TeslaWojak) August 7, 2025

The Model Y L’s design extends the standard model’s wheelbase, providing more interior space without significantly altering the exterior aesthetics. This move comes as Tesla faces a sales dip in China, where the standard Model Y saw a 17.5% year-over-year decline in the first half of 2025, per data from CarNewsChina. By introducing a six-seater, Tesla aims to compete directly with models such as the Onvo L90 and Huawei’s Aito M9, which offer similar seating and range capabilities.

Unveiling Key Specifications from Official Filings

Fresh details from the MIIT filing, as reported by Teslarati, reveal the Model Y L’s standout features: a 751-kilometer range under China’s CLTC testing standard, a curb weight of 2,088 kilograms, and an 82 kWh battery pack weighing 465 kilograms. These specs suggest enhancements in efficiency and powertrain technology, potentially leveraging Tesla’s latest battery advancements to achieve superior energy density.

Industry analysts note that the CLTC range, while optimistic compared to EPA standards, positions the Model Y L as a strong contender for long-distance family travel. Posts on X, including those from Tesla enthusiasts, highlight excitement around these figures, with users speculating on real-world performance. The vehicle’s increased weight reflects added structural reinforcements for the longer body, yet Tesla has managed to keep it competitive, likely through optimized aerodynamics and lightweight materials.

Market Implications and Competitive Edge

Priced expectedly around 300,000 yuan (about $41,800), as estimated by CarNewsChina, the Model Y L could undercut some premium rivals while offering Tesla’s signature features like Autopilot and over-the-air updates. This pricing strategy is crucial in China, where domestic brands have eroded Tesla’s market share through aggressive pricing and rapid innovation.

Moreover, the six-seat layout includes fold-flat second and third rows, enhancing cargo versatility—a feature emphasized in recent coverage by Not a Tesla App. Such practicality appeals to Chinese consumers prioritizing multi-generational family outings, potentially reversing the sales slump. Tesla’s production ramp-up at its Shanghai Gigafactory will be key, with the launch slated for autumn 2025.

Technological Innovations and Future Prospects

Beyond specs, the Model Y L integrates Tesla’s evolving ecosystem, including potential compatibility with its Full Self-Driving suite, which has seen autonomous advancements in recent tests. News from ArenaEV confirms the vehicle’s range aligns with a new Model 3 variant’s record-breaking 515-mile (EPA-equivalent) performance, hinting at shared battery tech.

For industry insiders, this launch underscores Tesla’s adaptability in a market dominated by local players. While global expansion remains uncertain, success in China could inform future variants elsewhere. Challenges include regulatory hurdles and supply chain dependencies, but Tesla’s track record suggests it could redefine midsize SUV standards.

Broader Industry Ripple Effects

The Model Y L’s introduction may pressure competitors to accelerate their own long-wheelbase offerings, intensifying innovation in battery efficiency and interior design. Analysts from StockTwits point to the 467-mile rating for the Model Y L as a benchmark, potentially influencing global EV strategies.

Ultimately, Tesla’s bet on the Model Y L reflects a calculated response to market dynamics, blending enhanced specs with consumer-centric features. As deliveries begin, its performance will be closely watched, potentially signaling Tesla’s resilience in an evolving sector.