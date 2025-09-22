Tesla Discontinues Entry-Level Cybertruck After 5 Months of Poor Sales

Tesla Inc. has quietly discontinued its entry-level Cybertruck model, a rear-wheel-drive variant that was introduced just five months ago, signaling deeper challenges in sustaining demand for the futuristic electric pickup. Priced at around $69,990, this version was meant to broaden the vehicle’s appeal by offering a more affordable entry point compared to higher-trim all-wheel-drive models starting at $79,990. However, sources indicate that sales failed to materialize as expected, prompting the automaker to remove it from its online configurator without fanfare.

The move comes amid broader signs of softening interest in the Cybertruck, which Elon Musk once hailed as a revolutionary product. Deliveries of the truck began in late 2023, but production ramp-ups have been hampered by quality issues, recalls, and now apparent inventory buildup. Industry observers note that while initial hype drove early reservations, real-world demand has waned, particularly for stripped-down configurations that lack the performance and features of pricier options.

This abrupt cancellation underscores Tesla’s ongoing struggle to balance ambitious pricing strategies with market realities, as the company navigates a competitive electric vehicle sector where consumer preferences are shifting toward more practical and cost-effective options. Analysts suggest that the rear-wheel-drive model’s limited range and capabilities—offering about 350 miles per charge but without the dual-motor setup—may have deterred buyers who expected the Cybertruck to deliver on its bold promises of durability and innovation.

According to reports from TechRadar, the cheapest Cybertruck was intended to boost sales but instead contributed to perceptions of the vehicle as one of the automotive industry’s notable missteps. The publication highlighted how the model’s introduction in April 2025 did little to reverse declining orders, with Tesla’s overall vehicle deliveries dropping in key quarters.

Further insights from Electrek reveal that no one seemed to want this variant, as evidenced by sparse orders and Tesla’s decision to pivot focus toward higher-margin trims like the Cyberbeast. This aligns with broader data showing Cybertruck sales slumping by over 30% in early 2025, per industry trackers, amid economic pressures and competition from rivals like Ford’s F-150 Lightning.

For industry insiders, this development raises questions about Tesla’s product roadmap and its ability to adapt to fluctuating demand dynamics, especially as the company faces regulatory scrutiny and supply chain constraints that could further impact production efficiency in the coming year.

Tesla’s history of aggressive pricing adjustments is well-documented; earlier in 2025, the company slashed prices on other models like the Model 3 to stimulate demand, as noted in CleanTechnica. Yet for the Cybertruck, such tactics appear insufficient, with used values plummeting and production reportedly scaled back at the Texas Gigafactory.

Compounding these issues are ongoing recalls, including one for faulty accelerator pedals, which have eroded consumer confidence. InsideEVs reported a 32.5% drop in February sales, attributing it partly to these quality concerns and a saturated market for premium EVs.

As Tesla refines its lineup, the scrapping of the base Cybertruck model may signal a strategic retreat, prioritizing profitability over volume in a segment where electric trucks are still proving their viability against traditional gasoline-powered competitors.

Looking ahead, Tesla executives have hinted at potential new variants or updates for 2026, but insiders remain cautious. The vehicle’s polarizing design and high costs continue to limit its appeal beyond early adopters, with New Atlas questioning whether the Cybertruck has “bombed” despite being the top-selling electric truck in some metrics.

Ultimately, this episode reflects broader challenges in the EV industry, where innovation must align with affordability to achieve mass adoption. Tesla’s next moves will be closely watched, as they could determine the Cybertruck’s legacy—either as a bold experiment or a cautionary tale of overambition.