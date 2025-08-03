Tesla Co-Founder Blasts Cybertruck as ‘Dumpster,’ Pushes for Affordable EVs

In the ever-evolving world of electric vehicles, few figures cast as long a shadow as Martin Eberhard, the original co-founder of Tesla Inc. who helped lay the groundwork for what became a revolutionary force in automotive innovation. Recently, Eberhard has turned his gaze toward one of Tesla’s most polarizing products: the Cybertruck. In a candid interview, he didn’t hold back, likening the vehicle’s angular, stainless-steel design to “a dumpster,” a stark critique that underscores growing divisions within the industry over Tesla’s direction under CEO Elon Musk.

Eberhard, who co-founded Tesla in 2003 alongside Marc Tarpenning before Musk’s involvement, expressed frustration not just with the Cybertruck’s aesthetics but with what he sees as a missed opportunity for the company to prioritize affordable electric vehicles. According to reporting from Futurism, Eberhard argued that the world desperately needs accessible EVs to combat climate change, rather than high-end novelties like the Cybertruck, which starts at around $100,000 and has faced production delays and quality issues since its 2019 unveiling.

Eberhard’s Broader Critique of Tesla’s Trajectory

This isn’t Eberhard’s first public swipe at Musk’s leadership. He has previously questioned Tesla’s shift toward flashy, meme-worthy projects over practical innovation, a sentiment echoed in his latest comments where he slammed the Cybertruck for its impractical design and questioned the hype around Tesla’s autonomous driving ambitions. As detailed in a piece from The Times of India, Eberhard emphasized that Tesla’s early success stemmed from focusing on reliable, mass-market EVs like the Roadster, not vehicles that prioritize shock value.

Industry insiders note that Eberhard’s remarks come amid a chorus of Cybertruck criticisms. Owners have reported rapid degradation, with the vehicle’s stainless-steel exterior prone to fingerprints, rust, and scratches, as highlighted in another Futurism analysis comparing its aging process to “room-temperature milk.” Safety concerns have also mounted; a separate study suggested the Cybertruck could be 17 times deadlier in crashes than the infamous Ford Pinto, per Futurism’s breakdown of accident data.

Safety and Market Implications

The Cybertruck’s design, inspired by cyberpunk aesthetics like those in “Blade Runner,” was unveiled in 2019 with much fanfare—and immediate mishaps, such as shattered “Armor Glass” windows during a live demo. Wikipedia’s entry on the Tesla Cybertruck chronicles its troubled path, from trademark abandonments to production hurdles, painting a picture of a vehicle that prioritizes bold statements over user-centric engineering.

For Tesla, these critiques from a founding figure like Eberhard could signal deeper challenges. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect public sentiment, with users and analysts alike questioning the truck’s practicality, from its limited bed space to poor off-road performance. As Supercar Blondie reported, Eberhard’s “dumpster” jab resonates with professionals who see the Cybertruck as a vanity project amid Tesla’s slowing sales growth and intensifying competition from rivals like Ford and Rivian.

Looking Ahead for Tesla’s Innovation Strategy

Musk, ever the provocateur, has defended the Cybertruck as a disruptor, but Eberhard’s voice adds weight to calls for Tesla to refocus on affordability. With global EV adoption stalling due to high costs, insiders whisper that ignoring such advice could erode Tesla’s market dominance. Recent ventures, like Musk’s Hollywood Tesla Diner—described in Rolling Stone as chaotic and underwhelming—further illustrate a company stretching into lifestyle branding, potentially at the expense of core automotive strengths.

Ultimately, Eberhard’s roast isn’t just personal; it’s a bellwether for an industry grappling with Tesla’s pivot from pioneer to spectacle. As EV makers vie for mainstream appeal, the Cybertruck’s fate may hinge on whether Tesla heeds voices like his or doubles down on Musk’s visionary risks.