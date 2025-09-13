Tesla Chair Defends Musk’s SpaceX, xAI Ventures Amid Sales Slump Fears

In a surprising defense of Elon Musk’s multifaceted empire, Tesla Inc.’s board chair, Robyn Denholm, argued that the CEO’s involvement in ventures beyond the electric-vehicle giant isn’t a distraction but a boon. Speaking on Bloomberg Talks, as reported by Business Insider, Denholm acknowledged the counterintuitive nature of her stance. “I know that sounds perverse,” she said, “but it actually benefits Tesla.” This perspective comes amid growing scrutiny of Musk’s divided attentions, including his roles at SpaceX, xAI, and his vocal political engagements.

Denholm elaborated that Musk’s external pursuits foster innovation that trickles back to Tesla, particularly in areas like artificial intelligence and robotics. She emphasized how these synergies position Tesla at the forefront of technological convergence, where autonomous driving and energy solutions intersect with broader AI advancements. Investors and analysts have long debated whether Musk’s bandwidth is stretched too thin, especially as Tesla navigates a competitive electric-vehicle market with slowing sales growth.

Denholm’s Defense Amid Investor Unease

Yet Denholm pushed back against concerns that Musk’s political activities, such as his launch of the America Party, are alienating customers and hurting sales. In the same Bloomberg interview, highlighted by Bloomberg, she described these as personal matters, insisting Musk remains “front and center” at Tesla. This dismissal echoes earlier sentiments from Tesla’s leadership, even as some shareholders call for board intervention to curb Musk’s extracurriculars.

The chair’s comments arrive at a pivotal moment for Tesla, with the company facing stock volatility and regulatory hurdles. A recent Business Insider report noted analysts urging the board to set “ground rules” for Musk’s political involvements, citing potential damage to the brand. Denholm, however, framed Musk’s outside work as a strategic asset, suggesting it enhances Tesla’s appeal to talent and partners in cutting-edge fields.

The Broader Implications for Corporate Governance

This stance raises questions about corporate governance at Tesla, where Musk’s influence is outsized. Denholm, who has cashed in significant stock holdings as detailed in a Reuters investigation, maintains that only Musk can steer the company through its next phase in AI and robotics. She hinted at the possibility of Musk leading without the CEO title, a nod to ongoing debates about succession planning.

Critics, including former Tesla engineer Randall Turner, who quit after eight years and slammed Musk’s leadership in a LinkedIn post covered by Business Insider, argue that such distractions have eroded the company’s mission. Turner pointed to internal morale issues and a perceived shift away from core EV innovation, fueling calls for more independent board oversight.

Balancing Innovation and Focus

Denholm’s optimism contrasts with bearish outlooks from investors like Ross Gerber, who predicted further stock declines in a Business Insider analysis, citing Musk’s divided focus as a key vulnerability. Gerber, a longtime shareholder, warned of a potential 50% pullback, underscoring tensions between Musk’s visionary pursuits and Tesla’s operational realities.

Nevertheless, Denholm reiterated the board’s commitment to Musk, referencing the $1 trillion compensation package designed to keep him motivated. As Tesla eyes investments in ventures like xAI, per discussions in Electric-Vehicles.com, shareholders will vote on these ties, testing Denholm’s thesis that Musk’s external empire ultimately strengthens Tesla.

Looking Ahead to Tesla’s Evolution

The debate underscores a fundamental shift in how tech conglomerates operate under charismatic leaders. With Tesla’s stock under pressure and competitors like BYD gaining ground, Denholm’s defense may reassure some insiders while provoking others to demand clearer boundaries. As Musk juggles his portfolio, the real test will be whether these outside endeavors deliver tangible gains or prove a costly diversion for the EV pioneer.