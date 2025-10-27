Tesla Board Warns: Approve Musk’s $1T Pay or Risk His Exit, Value Loss

As Tesla Inc. approaches a pivotal shareholder vote on November 6, the company’s board chair, Robyn Denholm, has issued a stark warning: approve Elon Musk’s proposed $1 trillion compensation package or risk losing the visionary CEO who has driven the electric-vehicle maker’s meteoric rise. In a letter to shareholders detailed in a recent report by Business Insider, Denholm emphasized that Musk’s potential departure could erode “significant value” for the company, underscoring the high stakes involved in this unprecedented pay plan.

The package, tied to ambitious performance milestones such as achieving an $8.5 trillion market capitalization and producing 20 million vehicles annually, represents a bold bet on Tesla’s future in autonomous driving and robotics. Denholm argued that without this incentive, Musk might redirect his energies to his other ventures, including SpaceX and xAI, potentially stalling Tesla’s innovation engine.

The Stakes of Executive Compensation

This isn’t the first time Musk’s pay has sparked controversy. A similar $56 billion package was approved in 2018 but later voided by a Delaware court, only to be reinstated by shareholders earlier this year. Now, with the new proposal scaling up to $1 trillion, opposition is mounting. Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has urged investors to vote against it, labeling the plan as excessively risky, according to coverage in Reuters.

Critics, including unions and corporate watchdogs, have launched campaigns like “Take Back Tesla” to rally against the package, arguing it prioritizes Musk’s wealth over worker welfare amid recent layoffs and profit declines. A CNBC report highlighted how these groups view the plan as a distraction from Tesla’s core challenges, such as slumping sales and intensifying competition from rivals like BYD and Ford.

Shareholder Sentiment and Market Implications

Despite the pushback, some proxy firms are offering partial support. Egan-Jones, for instance, endorsed the package in part, noting its alignment with bold performance goals, as reported by Business Insider. On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, posts from Tesla enthusiasts and investors reflect strong backing, with users like Teslaconomics arguing that approving the package ensures Musk’s full commitment, potentially multiplying shareholder returns.

Tesla’s recent earnings call saw Musk himself defending the plan vehemently, dismissing critics as “corporate terrorists,” per another Business Insider account. With Tesla’s stock fluctuating amid a 37% profit drop reported by The New York Times, the vote could signal investor confidence in Musk’s leadership or expose fractures in the board’s strategy.

Broader Industry Ramifications

For industry insiders, this saga highlights the evolving dynamics of executive pay in tech-driven firms, where founders like Musk wield outsized influence. State officials and investors have joined the fray, filing objections that echo concerns over governance and equity, as detailed in a Reuters piece from early October.

If approved, the package could elevate Musk’s stake to 25%, granting him greater control but also raising questions about accountability. Denholm’s letter, as covered in CNBC, positions this as a necessary motivator for breakthroughs in Full Self-Driving technology and the Optimus robot project. Yet, rejection might force Tesla to renegotiate, potentially destabilizing its trajectory in a competitive market.

Looking Ahead to the Vote

As the November 6 vote nears, Tesla’s future hangs in the balance. Supporters see the package as a catalyst for exponential growth, while detractors warn of over-reliance on one individual. Recent X posts indicate a divided but passionate shareholder base, with some estimating an 85-95% approval chance based on prior votes.

Ultimately, this decision will test the limits of corporate ambition and shareholder tolerance, shaping not just Tesla’s path but also setting precedents for executive incentives across the sector. With Musk’s track record of defying odds, the outcome remains uncertain, but its impact will reverberate far beyond the boardroom.