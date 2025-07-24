Tesla Becomes World’s Most Unpopular EV Maker Amid Musk Backlash

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles, Tesla Inc. has long positioned itself as the trailblazer, but recent data paints a starkly different picture.

A comprehensive survey by market research firm Futurism reveals that Tesla has plummeted to become the most unpopular electric vehicle manufacturer globally, with consumer sentiment turning sharply negative. The report, published on July 23, 2025, attributes much of this disdain to the polarizing actions and statements of CEO Elon Musk, whose influence has overshadowed the company’s technological achievements.

The survey, which polled thousands of potential EV buyers across multiple regions, found Tesla’s net positive perception score lagging far behind competitors like Toyota and Ford. Respondents cited Musk’s controversial social media presence and political stances as primary deterrents, with many expressing reluctance to associate with a brand they view as increasingly divisive. This shift marks a dramatic reversal from Tesla’s heyday, when its innovative designs and sustainability ethos captivated consumers.

The Musk Factor: How Leadership Shapes Brand Identity

Industry analysts note that Musk’s forays into politics and public feuds have amplified Tesla’s vulnerabilities. For instance, posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted in various reports show users venting frustration, with one anonymous investor claiming that Tesla owners are routinely “flipped off” on the streets due to the brand’s association with Musk. This sentiment echoes findings from Ars Technica, which detailed a U.S.-focused poll where Tesla scored lowest in trust, particularly among lower-income demographics and older consumers. Suburban respondents showed the most disdain, underscoring how geographic and socioeconomic factors compound the backlash.

Moreover, Tesla’s internal challenges have fueled external perceptions. Reports from within the company, as covered by Futurism in 2023, revealed that some engineers secretly designed alternatives to the Cybertruck, hating its aesthetics so much that they sought to bypass official directives. Such anecdotes illustrate a disconnect between Tesla’s bold visions and practical execution, eroding confidence among insiders and outsiders alike.

Market Repercussions: Sales Slumps and Competitive Pressures

The fallout is evident in Tesla’s financials. Ahead of its Q2 2025 earnings, expectations were grim, with Futurism reporting anticipated disappointments in revenue amid slipping sales. Quarterly figures showed a 12% decline, as per Reuters, while rivals accelerated their EV offerings. Tesla’s energy business also stalled, highlighting a broader struggle to maintain dominance.

Compounding this, consumer experiments like renting a Cybertruck have gone viral, with one account in Futurism documenting 17 instances of being flipped off in a single day in Washington, D.C. Drivers reported jeers and threats, painting the vehicle as a symbol of excess and controversy rather than innovation. This public ridicule extends to Tesla’s ancillary ventures, such as its new diner, where burger prices up to $24 have drawn mockery for alienating everyday consumers.

Investor Sentiment and Long-Term Viability

Among investors, optimism wanes. A Reddit thread from r/TeslaLounge in 2024 captured divided opinions, with many citing negative press and delivery shortfalls as red flags. More recently, Tesla enthusiasts on betting platforms like Polymarket have pleaded for rule changes after Musk’s robotaxi demo flopped, as noted in Futurism, revealing denial amid mounting evidence of brand erosion.

For industry insiders, the lesson is clear: Tesla’s reliance on Musk’s persona, once a strength, now risks becoming its Achilles’ heel. As competitors like General Motors and Volkswagen invest heavily in EVs without the baggage, Tesla must recalibrate. Surveys from Futurism indicate that 39% of EV buyers outright reject Tesla due to exaggerated claims, suggesting a need for transparency and perhaps a leadership pivot to reclaim trust.

Path Forward: Rebuilding Trust in a Polarized Market

Yet, not all is lost. Some X posts argue that heightened brand awareness, despite the damage, could be leveraged for recovery, with one user noting that “everyone knows what a Tesla is” post-Musk’s political shifts. However, rebuilding will require addressing core issues like product reliability and distancing the brand from personal controversies.

Ultimately, Tesla’s trajectory hinges on balancing innovation with consumer goodwill. As the EV sector matures, companies that prioritize broad appeal over individual celebrity may outpace those entangled in personal narratives. Insiders watching closely will note whether Tesla adapts or continues its slide into infamy.