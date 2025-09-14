Tesla Axes Affordable Cybertruck Model Amid EV Market Slump

Tesla’s recent decision to discontinue its most affordable Cybertruck variant marks a pivotal shift in the electric vehicle maker’s strategy, coming just months after the model’s launch. The rear-wheel-drive Long Range Cybertruck, priced at $69,990 before incentives, was positioned as an entry point for budget-conscious buyers seeking the futuristic truck’s appeal without the premium all-wheel-drive trimmings. Yet, as reported in a recent article by NewsBytes, Tesla quietly removed this option from its online configurator, leaving the all-wheel-drive version as the new base model starting at $79,990.

This move underscores broader challenges in the EV market, where high production costs and fluctuating demand are forcing automakers to reassess their lineups. Industry analysts note that the affordable Cybertruck’s brief five-month run—launched in April 2025 and axed by September—highlights Tesla’s agility in responding to sales data. Sources close to the company suggest low uptake for the rear-wheel-drive model, with buyers gravitating toward higher-end variants offering better performance and range.

The Market Dynamics Behind the Cancellation

Delving deeper, the cancellation aligns with Tesla’s push toward profitability amid softening EV sales. According to Electrek, the rear-wheel-drive Cybertruck saw minimal interest, possibly due to its 362-mile estimated range falling short of competitors like Ford’s F-150 Lightning, which offers similar pricing with all-wheel drive. Tesla’s own data, inferred from shareholder updates, indicates a strategic pivot to streamline production at Giga Texas, focusing on models that command higher margins.

Moreover, the impending expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit for certain variants may have accelerated this decision. As detailed in a report from Tesla Oracle, phasing out the base model allows Tesla to position the all-wheel-drive Cybertruck as eligible for incentives, effectively bringing its post-credit price closer to the discontinued version’s appeal. This tactical adjustment reflects CEO Elon Musk’s emphasis on optimizing incentives to boost adoption.

Implications for Tesla’s Broader Strategy

For industry insiders, this discontinuation raises questions about Tesla’s commitment to affordability in the truck segment. Posts on X from Tesla’s official account, including updates on production ramps and new models, reveal no immediate plans for a sub-$70,000 Cybertruck replacement, shifting focus instead to upcoming affordable EVs like the next-generation Model Y. This could signal a recalibration away from niche variants toward mass-market vehicles that leverage economies of scale.

Competitors are watching closely. Stellantis’s recent cancellation of its electric Ram 1500 REV, as covered by WebProNews, mirrors Tesla’s move amid cooling demand for full-size EV trucks. Factors like high interest rates and infrastructure concerns are dampening consumer enthusiasm, prompting automakers to prioritize hybrids over pure electrics.

Production and Supply Chain Insights

Behind the scenes, Tesla’s Giga Texas operations have been under scrutiny. A June report from Not a Tesla App speculated that a production pause might have been tied to retooling for more affordable models, though the Cybertruck’s base variant didn’t survive the cut. Supply chain experts point to challenges in sourcing components for lower-spec models, which may not justify dedicated assembly lines given the Cybertruck’s stainless-steel exoskeleton and complex manufacturing.

Customer reactions, gleaned from X discussions and forums, show mixed sentiments. Some early reservation holders, like those sharing stories on Business Insider, have canceled orders due to shifting priorities, while others lament the loss of an accessible entry into Tesla’s ecosystem. This feedback loop is crucial for Tesla, which relies on real-time data to iterate.

Future Outlook and Industry Ripple Effects

Looking ahead, Tesla’s Q3 2025 shareholder update, expected soon, may provide clarity on whether this cancellation foreshadows broader lineup changes. With the Cybertruck’s overall sales robust—surpassing 100,000 units per recent estimates—the focus on premium models could bolster short-term revenues, but it risks alienating price-sensitive buyers in a market where affordability is key to widespread EV adoption.

Ultimately, this development highlights the volatile nature of the EV sector, where innovation must balance with economic realities. As Tesla navigates these waters, its decisions will likely influence rivals, from legacy automakers to startups, in their quest to electrify transportation without compromising on viability.