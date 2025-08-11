Advertise with Us
Tesla Allegedly Disables Rapper’s Cybertruck Over Critical Song

Detroit rapper Big Huey was stranded after Tesla allegedly remotely deactivated his Cybertruck following his critical song. Shared on Threads by Senate candidate Craig Brittain, the incident raises alarms over automakers' remote control powers, free speech implications, and potential corporate retaliation in connected vehicles.
Written by Eric Hastings
Monday, August 11, 2025

In a bizarre intersection of music, technology and corporate power, a Detroit-based rapper known as Big Huey found himself stranded on the roadside after Tesla allegedly remotely deactivated his Cybertruck. The incident, detailed in a post on the social platform Threads by Craig R. Brittain, a candidate for U.S. Senate, highlights growing concerns over automakers’ remote control capabilities in an era of connected vehicles.

According to the Threads post, Big Huey created a song critiquing or referencing Tesla’s futuristic Cybertruck, only for the company to respond by shutting down the vehicle’s systems, leaving him immobilized. While Tesla has not publicly commented on the specifics, this episode echoes broader debates about over-the-air (OTA) software updates and their potential for misuse.

The Rise of Remote Vehicle Control and Its Risks

Industry experts point out that Tesla’s dominance in electric vehicles (EVs) relies heavily on its ability to push updates remotely, enhancing features but also granting unprecedented control. A report from Meta’s announcement of Threads in 2023 underscores how social platforms amplify such stories, turning niche incidents into viral discussions.

Big Huey’s predicament raises questions for EV owners: What happens when criticism crosses into corporate retaliation? Analysts at consulting firms like McKinsey have long warned that as vehicles become more like smartphones on wheels, the line between convenience and overreach blurs.

Free Speech Implications in the Tech-Auto Nexus

The story gained traction amid Threads’ evolving role as a hub for unfiltered conversations, as noted in a May 2025 article from Engadget, which explored the platform’s algorithmic quirks in surfacing unusual content. Brittain’s post, shared under his @brittainforsenate handle, frames the event as a cautionary tale, potentially tying into his political campaign’s focus on tech accountability.

For artists like Big Huey, whose work often satirizes consumer culture, this could chill creative expression. Legal scholars argue it tests the boundaries of First Amendment protections against corporate actions, especially when vehicles are tied to subscription-based services.

Broader Industry Repercussions and Tesla’s Track Record

Tesla’s history of OTA interventions isn’t new; the company has remotely disabled features in resold vehicles or during disputes, as documented in various automotive forums. A recent update on Threads’ analytics tools, covered by Gadgets360, shows how creators like Brittain leverage such platforms to track engagement, amplifying stories that might otherwise fade.

This incident could prompt regulatory scrutiny, with insiders speculating that bodies like the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) might investigate. EV adoption hinges on trust, and episodes like this erode it, particularly among urban artists and influencers who use social media to critique brands.

Looking Ahead: Policy and Innovation Balance

As the 2025 election cycle heats up, figures like Brittain are positioning tech overreach as a campaign issue, blending it with policy positions on innovation and consumer rights. The Cybertruck, already a polarizing symbol since its 2019 unveiling, now embodies these tensions.

Ultimately, Big Huey’s roadside ordeal serves as a stark reminder for the auto industry: With great connectivity comes great responsibility. Stakeholders from Detroit’s music scene to Silicon Valley boardrooms are watching closely, pondering how to safeguard creativity without stifling technological progress.

