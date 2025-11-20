Tech’s Thanksgiving Triumph: 152 Million Shoppers Defy Tariffs and Headwinds

Despite tariffs, inflation and economic uncertainty gripping the U.S., a record 152 million adults—more than half the population—are set to snap up consumer electronics from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. That’s according to the latest Consumer Technology Association (CTA) study, released Thursday, which paints a picture of resilient tech demand even as shoppers tighten belts elsewhere.

The CTA’s 2025 Consumer Technology Pre-Black Friday Purchase Patterns study, based on a survey of 2,000 U.S. adults, reveals tech’s status as a ‘must-buy’ category. “Technology stands out as a resilient performer,” the report states, with 60% of respondents planning tech purchases over the holiday weekend, up from prior years. Smartphones, laptops, tablets and streaming devices top the list, driven by refresh cycles and gifting traditions.

This surge comes amid broader retail caution. Circana reports consumer technology growth that kicked off 2025 is expected to soften in the second half due to economic pressures, yet holiday tech spending holds firm. Posts on X from @CTATech echo the optimism: “Despite economic and tariff pressure, 152M U.S. adults still plan to buy tech between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday.”

Resilience Amid Tariff Turbulence

Tariffs on Chinese imports, escalated under recent policy shifts, have raised costs for electronics giants like Apple and Dell. Yet the CTA data shows shoppers undeterred, with average planned tech spend per buyer at $450, a 5% increase year-over-year. “As shoppers adjust their budgets across many retail categories, technology stands out,” notes The AI Journal coverage of the study.

Government shutdown fears add another layer, with Coresight Research finding one-third of holiday shoppers impacted, per their Holiday 2025 Survey Insights. Still, tech’s appeal persists, bolstered by promotions. Best Buy and Amazon are rolling out aggressive deals on AI-enhanced devices, from noise-cancelling headphones to smart home hubs.

Industry executives point to innovation as the anchor. CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro highlighted in related commentary how “higher planned participation in tech shopping” signals confidence. NielsenIQ’s earlier Consumer Tech Industry Trends 2025 forecast global sales hitting $1.29 trillion, underscoring long-term momentum.

Top Gadgets Driving the Boom

Smartphones lead with 42% intent, followed by headphones (35%) and laptops (28%), per CTA. Streaming media players and tablets round out the top five, reflecting cord-cutting trends and remote work persistence. First Insight research flags social media and AI tools influencing 57% and 39% of shoppers, respectively, for gift ideation and deals.

AI integration is a key draw. Devices with on-device AI, like upgraded smartwatches tracking health metrics via CTA-2124 standards, appeal to wellness-focused buyers. Applause’s 2025 Holiday Shopping Survey notes evolving expectations for seamless digital experiences, pushing retailers to optimize apps and sites.

Yahoo Finance reports tech as a top holiday gift, with 88% of shoppers planning buys, reaffirming its high-impact status in a recent CTA release. Circana’s Thanksgiving trends highlight retail sourcing for meals but parallel tech resilience.

Retail Strategies in a Tight Economy

Retailers are adapting with ‘buy online, pick up in-store’ options surging 20%, per CTA, minimizing shipping woes amid port delays from tariffs. Amazon’s Prime perks and Walmart’s early Black Friday events aim to capture the 152 million. McKinsey’s 2025 tech trends outlook emphasizes AI’s role in personalized shopping, aligning with consumer shifts.

Sustainability matters too. CTA’s GreenerGadgets initiative promotes recycling, tying into World Diabetes Day nods for health tech. On X, @CTATech stresses responsible innovation, with 5 million metric tons of packaging reduced since 2019 via collaborations.

Challenges loom: Circana warns of softening growth, and NIQ projects moderated gains. Yet, CES 2026 matchmaking signals investor appetite for startups fueling this cycle.

Broader Implications for Tech Ecosystem

For manufacturers, the data validates inventory builds despite headwinds. Supply chains, strained by tariffs, see diversification to Vietnam and India paying off. PR Newswire’s consumer tech feed underscores the sector’s pulse.

Investors watch closely; stocks like Best Buy rose post-study. Newswise experts note AI shaping shopping, from ratings to dynamics. As Thanksgiving nears, tech’s holiday dominance reaffirms its economic ballast.