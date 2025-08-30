Tech Layoffs Spark Ghost Jobs Crisis: TJAAA Bill Pushes for Ban and Transparency

In the competitive world of tech employment, where layoffs have become commonplace and job searches stretch into months, a new frustration has emerged: ghost jobs. These are postings that appear on platforms like LinkedIn or company websites but lead nowhere—either because the position was never real, or it was filled long ago without being removed. Eric Thompson, a network engineer laid off in October 2024, experienced this firsthand during his grueling job hunt. After applying to hundreds of roles only to receive silence or discover the jobs were illusions, he channeled his exasperation into action, founding an advocacy group called No More Ghost Jobs.

Thompson’s initiative isn’t just a personal crusade; it’s a push for systemic change. He has drafted proposed federal legislation titled the Truth in Job Advertising and Accountability Act (TJAAA), aiming to outlaw deceptive job listings nationwide. The bill would mandate salary ranges in postings, limit listings to 90 days unless actively being filled, and impose fines up to $200,000 per violation. As CNBC reported on August 25, 2025, Thompson’s frustration mirrors a broader sentiment among job seekers, particularly in tech, where ghost jobs distort perceptions of market health and erode trust in employers.

The Hidden Toll on Job Seekers and the Economy

Ghost jobs aren’t merely annoying; they inflict real harm. Applicants invest hours tailoring resumes, preparing for interviews that never materialize, and sometimes even relocating based on false hopes. In the tech sector, where mass layoffs at companies like Google and Meta have flooded the market with talent, these phantom postings exacerbate anxiety. A 2024 survey highlighted in Forbes revealed that 40% of employers admit to posting jobs without intent to hire, often to gauge interest or collect resumes for future use, leaving 30% of such listings active indefinitely.

This practice also skews economic data. Policymakers rely on job posting volumes to assess labor market strength, but inflated numbers from ghosts create a misleading picture of growth. Thompson argues that banning them would force transparency, benefiting not just individuals but the broader economy by ensuring accurate signals about hiring demand. As detailed in a WebProNews article published two days before this piece, his proposal includes requirements for companies to verify positions are funded and approved, with liability extending to job boards that host them.

Precedents and Global Comparisons

Thompson’s bill draws inspiration from international efforts. In Canada, a recent law requires employers to update applicants post-interview, addressing “HR ghosting” as noted in an earlier CNBC story from August 7, 2025. Similarly, some U.S. states have toyed with pay transparency rules, but nothing as comprehensive as TJAAA exists federally. Industry insiders see potential ripple effects: recruiters might face stricter oversight, and AI-driven posting tools could need audits to prevent automated ghosts.

Yet, challenges abound. Critics, including some business groups, warn that heavy regulations could stifle hiring flexibility, especially for startups navigating uncertain funding. Thompson counters that the status quo demoralizes workers, citing social media sentiment where posts on X (formerly Twitter) decry ghost jobs as a “grift” that fakes company growth for investors. A BizToc summary from August 25, 2025, captures his ongoing battle, noting how his layoff sparked a movement now gaining traction among lawmakers.

Path Forward and Industry Implications

For the TJAAA to become law, Thompson must navigate Capitol Hill, rallying support from legislators sympathetic to labor issues. He’s already engaging with congressional offices, emphasizing data from sources like a SFGATE report on October 31, 2024, which described ghost jobs wreaking havoc on California’s tech workers amid layoffs. If passed, the act could reshape recruitment, mandating not just honesty but also disclosures on AI use in hiring processes.

Tech leaders are watching closely. Some, like those in talent acquisition, privately admit ghost jobs help build talent pipelines but at a cost to reputation. Thompson’s effort underscores a shift: in an era of worker empowerment post-pandemic, deceptive practices may no longer fly unchecked. As the proposal gains visibility, it could inspire similar reforms globally, ensuring job markets reflect reality rather than illusion. Whether it succeeds, Thompson has already spotlighted an issue long whispered about in industry circles, potentially forcing a reckoning for how companies advertise opportunities.