Target Sales Drop After DEI Rollback Sparks Boycotts and Backlash

In the retail sector, where consumer loyalty can shift as quickly as seasonal trends, Target Corp. has found itself grappling with a protracted slump that extends far beyond typical economic headwinds. Seven months after announcing a rollback of its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in January 2025, the Minneapolis-based retailer continues to report declining foot traffic and revenue, underscoring the lingering effects of widespread boycotts and cultural backlash. Industry analysts point to a confluence of factors, including consumer protests led by civil rights groups and a broader reevaluation of corporate commitments to social issues, which have eroded Target’s once-vibrant brand appeal.

This downturn marks a stark contrast to Target’s pre-2025 reputation as a go-to destination for affordable chic, often dubbed “Tar-zhay” by affectionate shoppers. But the decision to scale back DEI programs—prompted in part by legal pressures and shifting political climates—sparked immediate outrage, with figures like Rev. Al Sharpton and organizations such as the National Action Network calling for boycotts. Internal company documents, as revealed in a Reno Gazette-Journal analysis, showed a noticeable dip in store visits shortly after the announcement, with foot traffic falling by as much as 10% in the initial weeks.

The Financial Toll of Controversy

Target’s earnings reports paint a grim picture: a low single-digit percentage decline in sales for the fiscal year, revised down from an earlier forecast of 1% growth. According to a May 2025 earnings update covered by The Washington Post, executives attributed part of this shortfall to boycott-related backlash, compounded by external factors like proposed tariffs on imports. The retailer’s stock has also suffered, dropping significantly since the DEI reversal, with shareholders expressing frustration over lost market value estimated in the billions.

Beyond the numbers, consumer sentiment on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) reflects a deep-seated disillusionment. Posts from influential users, including civil rights activists and everyday shoppers, highlight a perceived betrayal, with many vowing to redirect spending to competitors like Costco or Walmart. One viral thread noted a $15.7 billion revenue loss attributed to the boycotts, amplifying the narrative that collective consumer action can indeed sway corporate fortunes. This social media buzz aligns with data from analytics firms, showing sustained year-over-year declines in foot traffic for 25 out of 27 weeks post-announcement.

Operational Challenges and Customer Shifts

Internally, Target has faced operational hurdles that exacerbate the boycott’s impact. Reports from Business Insider describe “messy stores” and diminished in-store experiences, which former loyalists cite as reasons for switching allegiances. A once-celebrated array of exclusive collaborations and trendy merchandise has lost its luster, as shoppers report feeling alienated by the DEI retreat amid broader cultural wars.

Efforts to mitigate the damage have included high-level meetings, such as CEO Brian Cornell’s planned discussions with Rev. Sharpton, as detailed in an April 2025 Fortune piece. Yet, as of August 2025, these initiatives appear insufficient. Recent data from Placer.ai, referenced in the latest Fortune report, indicates foot traffic remains down 5-7% compared to the previous year, correlating directly with revenue shortfalls.

Legal and Strategic Ramifications

The backlash has also invited legal scrutiny, with lawsuits alleging discrimination and false advertising regarding Target’s prior DEI commitments. A comprehensive February 2025 analysis by Diversity.com outlined potential risks, including class-action suits that could further strain finances. Strategically, Target’s pivot away from DEI mirrors a trend among corporations navigating a polarized environment, but it has come at a cost: a tarnished reputation score, as noted in June 2025 coverage by The Atlanta Voice.

For industry insiders, Target’s saga serves as a cautionary tale about the perils of alienating core demographics. While economic factors like inflation and tariff uncertainties play a role, the DEI controversy has undeniably accelerated customer defections. As one retail veteran told Fortune in August, the problems extend beyond policy changes to a fundamental loss of “mojo”—that intangible allure that once set Target apart.

Path to Recovery?

Rebuilding trust will require more than cosmetic fixes. Analysts suggest reinvesting in community-focused initiatives and transparent communication to win back boycotting consumers, many of whom, per X sentiment, remain steadfast in their resolve. With Q3 earnings on the horizon, Target’s ability to reverse the trend will be closely watched, potentially influencing how other retailers approach social responsibility in an era of heightened accountability.

Meanwhile, competitors are capitalizing on the void. Walmart’s steady gains and Costco’s membership-driven loyalty highlight alternative models that prioritize consistency over controversy. For Target, the road ahead demands a delicate balance: addressing shareholder demands while reconnecting with a diverse shopper base that feels increasingly empowered to vote with their wallets.