Tapestry Lowers 2026 Profit Outlook Amid Tariffs, Shares Fall

Tapestry Inc., the parent company of luxury brands like Coach and Kate Spade, delivered a sobering fiscal 2026 profit outlook on Thursday that fell short of Wall Street expectations, largely pinned on escalating tariff costs amid ongoing U.S. trade tensions. The New York-based firm projected adjusted earnings per share between $5.30 and $5.45 for the year, a figure that implies only 4% to 7% growth from the prior period but misses the consensus analyst estimate of around $5.60, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. This guidance incorporates an estimated $160 million hit from import duties, highlighting how trade policies are increasingly squeezing margins in the luxury goods sector.

Despite the forward-looking caution, Tapestry’s fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 painted a picture of resilience, with revenue climbing 8% to $1.72 billion, surpassing forecasts. Net income rose to $195 million, or 84 cents per share, bolstered by strong performance at its flagship Coach brand, which saw sales jump 14%. The company also announced a 14% dividend increase to 40 cents per share and plans for $800 million in stock buybacks, signaling confidence in its cash flow generation despite headwinds.

Tariffs Emerge as a Major Profit Drag

The tariff burden stems from U.S. duties on imports, particularly from China, where much of Tapestry’s supply chain is rooted. Executives noted during the earnings call that these costs could erode gross margins by up to 200 basis points if unmitigated, a point echoed in a Bloomberg report detailing the company’s strategic pivots. To counter this, Tapestry is accelerating efforts to diversify sourcing, including shifting production to Vietnam and India, though such transitions involve upfront investments and potential disruptions.

Industry insiders point out that Tapestry’s challenges are emblematic of broader vulnerabilities in fashion and accessories, where global supply chains amplify the impact of trade wars. A recent analysis from Reuters highlighted similar warnings from peers like LVMH and Kering, which have also flagged tariff-related cost increases potentially reaching hundreds of millions annually if escalations continue into 2026.

Market Reaction and Investor Sentiment

Shares of Tapestry plunged as much as 17% in premarket trading following the announcement, reflecting investor disappointment over the muted profit guidance. By midday, the stock had pared losses but still traded down about 8%, wiping out gains from earlier in the year. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, captured a mix of frustration and pragmatism among retail investors, with some noting the irony of strong quarterly beats overshadowed by policy-driven uncertainties.

Analysts at Morningstar, in their coverage of the earnings release, praised Tapestry’s operational execution but downgraded their fair value estimates, citing the tariff outlook as a key risk factor. The firm returned $2.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through dividends and repurchases, underscoring a commitment to capital returns even as it navigates these pressures.

Brand Performance and Strategic Shifts

Diving deeper, Coach’s momentum—driven by innovative handbag lines and digital sales growth—offset weaker results at Kate Spade, where revenue dipped 2% amid softer demand in North America. Tapestry’s decision to sell its Stuart Weitzman brand, announced alongside the results, aims to streamline focus on higher-margin segments, a move lauded in a Livemint article as a savvy response to evolving consumer preferences.

For industry executives, this underscores a pivot toward agility in an era of geopolitical flux. CEO Joanne Crevoiserat emphasized during the call that while tariffs pose near-term pain, the company’s robust free cash flow projection of $1.3 billion for fiscal 2026 provides a buffer for investments in e-commerce and brand elevation.

Implications for the Luxury Sector

Broader implications ripple through the luxury market, where tariffs could exacerbate inflationary pressures on consumers already grappling with economic slowdowns. A Yahoo Finance piece quoted experts estimating that U.S. import duties might add $2,400 to average household costs in 2025, indirectly curbing discretionary spending on items like Tapestry’s products.

Competitors are watching closely; for instance, Capri Holdings, previously eyed for acquisition by Tapestry, faces its own tariff exposures. As trade policies evolve under the current administration, companies like Tapestry may need to lobby for relief or further accelerate localization strategies, potentially reshaping global manufacturing dynamics.

Looking Ahead Amid Uncertainty

Tapestry’s leadership remains optimistic, forecasting revenue growth of about 8% to $7.2 billion for the year, above expectations, fueled by international expansion in Asia and Europe. Yet, the tariff wildcard looms large, with potential for further hikes if U.S.-China relations sour.

In conversations on X, financial commentators speculated on hedging strategies, from price adjustments to currency plays, as viable countermeasures. Ultimately, Tapestry’s ability to balance these external forces with internal efficiencies will determine if it can reclaim its profit trajectory, offering a case study for how luxury firms adapt to an increasingly protectionist world.