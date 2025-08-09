Sydney Sweeney Spotted on Devil Wears Prada 2 Set Amid Role Rumors

In the bustling streets of New York City, where film productions often blend into the urban chaos, a sighting of actress Sydney Sweeney has ignited speculation about her involvement in one of Hollywood’s most anticipated sequels. Paparazzi captured the 27-year-old star arriving on the set of “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” dressed in an oversized blue hoodie with the hood pulled low over her face, seemingly attempting to evade notice. This appearance comes amid swirling rumors and a backdrop of recent personal controversies for Sweeney, raising questions about her potential role in the high-profile project.

Details from on-set photos show Sweeney heading toward a private trailer, her identity partially concealed but unmistakable to eagle-eyed fans and photographers. The images, published by the Daily Mail, depict her in casual attire—black leggings and white sneakers—contrasting sharply with the fashion-forward ethos of the “Devil Wears Prada” franchise. While no official confirmation has emerged from Disney or 20th Century Studios, the sighting has fueled theories that Sweeney could be joining the ensemble, possibly in a supporting capacity that leverages her rising star power.

Amid Production Buzz and Returning Icons

Filming for “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is well underway in New York, with principal photography kicking off in late November 2024, as reported in posts on X (formerly Twitter) from outlets like Pop Base. The sequel reunites core cast members including Meryl Streep as the formidable Miranda Priestly, Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs, Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, and Stanley Tucci as Nigel. Recent additions to the lineup, such as “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley and Oscar winner Kenneth Branagh, have been confirmed by Deadline, adding layers of intrigue to the narrative, which explores the decline of traditional magazine publishing in the digital age.

Industry insiders note that the production’s tight security hasn’t prevented leaks, with Sweeney’s presence marking the latest in a series of unconfirmed cameos. According to a report from Us Weekly, fans reacted swiftly to her set visit, speculating on social media platforms about whether she’s playing a young intern or a rival editor. This buzz aligns with the film’s theme of generational shifts in the fashion world, where Sweeney’s Gen-Z appeal could bridge the original’s millennial roots to contemporary audiences.

Navigating Controversy and Career Momentum

Sweeney’s set appearance follows a wave of public scrutiny over her “good jeans” campaign for American Eagle, which drew backlash for perceived insensitivity, and revelations about her political affiliations. As detailed in coverage from The Mirror US, the actress was seen laying low amid the fallout, her hooded arrival perhaps a deliberate low-profile move. Yet, this hasn’t slowed her career trajectory; fresh off hits like “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You,” she’s positioned as a bankable talent, with insiders suggesting her involvement could inject fresh energy into the sequel.

Fan sentiment, as gleaned from recent X posts, remains divided—some celebrate the potential casting as a savvy move, while others question if it dilutes the original’s iconic chemistry. A post from The Hollywood Reporter highlighted the production’s momentum, noting Branagh’s role as a husband figure, which could set up dramatic tensions. If Sweeney is indeed cast, it might signal Disney’s strategy to blend legacy stars with emerging ones, ensuring box-office draw in a competitive market.

Speculation Versus Studio Silence

Despite the photographic evidence and online chatter, representatives for Sweeney and the studio have remained mum, a common tactic in an era of spoiler-averse filmmaking. Reports from People emphasize that while she’s been spotted multiple times— including leaving a trailer on August 6, 2025— no role has been announced, leaving room for interpretation. Could this be a mere visit, or a clandestine audition? Production lists indicate filming continues through the summer, with potential reshoots later.

For Hollywood observers, this episode underscores the sequel’s high stakes: building on a 2006 classic that grossed over $326 million worldwide. Sweeney’s potential addition, amid her own media storms, exemplifies how personal narratives intersect with professional opportunities in the entertainment industry. As sets hum with activity, the fashion world’s fictional empire hangs in the balance, waiting to see if this blonde bombshell will don Prada—or disrupt it.