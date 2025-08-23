Sydney Sweeney Backlash: Soap and Jeans Ads Spark Branding Risks

The Dual Controversies Surrounding Sydney Sweeney

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity endorsements and brand partnerships, Sydney Sweeney has found herself at the center of two distinct yet interconnected storms. The actress, known for her roles in “Euphoria” and “The White Lotus,” recently addressed one controversy while sidestepping another in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. According to the publication, Sweeney expressed no regrets over her involvement in a bathwater-infused soap product, a collaboration with Dr. Squatch that drew widespread criticism for its unconventional and provocative marketing. The soap, purportedly made using water from her baths, was lambasted by some as exploitative, particularly toward her male fanbase, yet Sweeney defended it as a bold creative choice.

This stance comes amid lingering backlash from her American Eagle jeans campaign, which she notably declined to discuss. The ad, featuring Sweeney in denim with the tagline “Good Jeans” playing on “good genes,” ignited accusations of promoting eugenics and white supremacy, as detailed in an NPR breakdown. Critics argued the campaign’s emphasis on genetic superiority echoed harmful ideologies, especially in a politically charged climate. American Eagle responded with a statement clarifying the intent was lighthearted, but the uproar persisted, amplified by social media.

Unpacking the Bathwater Soap Backlash

Delving deeper into the bathwater soap saga, the product launch earlier this year with Dr. Squatch capitalized on Sweeney’s rising star power. Posts on X highlighted the frenzy, with one viral thread noting the soap’s rapid sell-out and comparisons to similar stunts by her “Euphoria” co-star Jacob Elordi. However, feminist critics decried it as reinforcing objectification, a sentiment echoed in a Daily Jagran article where Sweeney defended the move, stating it was empowering rather than demeaning. She reportedly saved bathwater for a year to create the limited-edition bars, turning personal hygiene into a commodity that fetched high prices online.

The controversy didn’t end there. Industry insiders, as reported in Business Insider, suggest Sweeney’s non-apologetic approach aligns with a broader PR strategy that leverages scandal for visibility. This tactic seemingly paid off for Dr. Squatch, which was acquired by Unilever shortly after the launch, boosting its market value. Yet, for Sweeney, the soap’s shadow lingered, intertwining with her other endeavors and raising questions about authenticity in celebrity branding.

The American Eagle Campaign’s Ripple Effects

Shifting focus to the American Eagle ad, the campaign’s fallout has been more severe and multifaceted. Released in July, it quickly dominated online discourse, with X users accusing Sweeney of aligning with far-right narratives. One post likened the ad to “Nazi propaganda,” while another claimed it disrespected Black culture, prompting calls for boycotts from figures like WNBA star Angel Reese. MSNBC’s opinion piece framed it as a reflection of darker pop culture trends, criticizing the ad’s subtle promotion of whiteness in advertising.

American Eagle attempted damage control by pivoting to new initiatives, such as a clothing line tied to “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” as covered in The Mirror US. Meanwhile, rival brand Gap capitalized on the moment with an “inclusive” ad featuring the girl group KATSEYE, earning praise for its diversity focus, according to AOL. These responses underscore how quickly brands adapt to public sentiment, turning one star’s misstep into opportunities for others.

Impact on Sweeney’s Career Trajectory

The controversies have not been without professional repercussions. Sweeney’s latest film, “Americana,” bombed at the box office, averaging just $460 per theater, as reported in International Business Times and Salon. Analysts speculate the timing of the American Eagle backlash contributed, alienating potential audiences amid poor reviews and a delayed release. On X, sentiments range from support for Sweeney’s business acumen—citing her $40 million playbook involving breakups, Bezos funding, and brand deals—to accusations of image sanitization, like her public outing with trans co-star Hunter Schafer.

For industry observers, these events highlight the precarious balance celebrities must strike in an era of instant scrutiny. Sweeney’s refusal to engage with the jeans ad, as noted in the initial Fox News report, may be a calculated silence, allowing the noise to fade while she focuses on unapologetic ventures like the soap. Yet, as E! Online detailed in the company’s statement, the brand’s clarification did little to quell debates over intent versus interpretation.

Lessons for Celebrity Branding in 2025

Looking ahead, Sweeney’s dual controversies offer a case study in resilience and risk. PR experts in Business Insider praise her for embracing backlash as a growth engine, evidenced by American Eagle’s stock surge post-campaign despite the uproar. X posts celebrate her impact, noting how her collaborations have driven acquisitions and market gains. However, the bathwater soap’s defense, juxtaposed with her silence on jeans, suggests a selective engagement strategy that prioritizes personal empowerment over political minefields.

Ultimately, these incidents reveal the high stakes of modern endorsements, where a playful pun can spiral into ideological warfare. For Sweeney, navigating this requires not just star power but strategic acumen, ensuring her brand endures beyond the headlines. As the dust settles, her unyielding stance on creative risks may redefine how celebrities weather storms in an unforgiving digital age.