Surfshark Study: X Demands Most Precise Location Data in Social Apps

In the ever-evolving world of digital privacy, social media platforms have become voracious collectors of user data, with location tracking emerging as a particularly invasive practice. A new study highlights stark differences in how these apps handle location information, revealing that Elon Musk’s X—formerly known as Twitter—demands the most precise details about where users are at any given moment. This comes at a time when consumers are increasingly turning to tools like virtual private networks (VPNs) to shield their online activities, yet the findings suggest such measures may offer limited protection against app-level surveillance.

The research, conducted by VPN provider Surfshark and detailed in a report from TechRadar, analyzed the top social media applications, scrutinizing their permissions and data requirements on both Android and iOS devices. Surfshark’s team pored over app manifests, privacy policies, and actual usage behaviors to quantify how aggressively platforms pursue location data. What stands out is X’s insistence on “precise location” access, which can pinpoint users within meters, far exceeding the needs of competitors like Instagram or TikTok.

The Hunger for Precision

This precision isn’t just about enhancing user experience through targeted ads or local content; it feeds into broader data ecosystems that monetize every digital footprint. According to the TechRadar coverage, X requires this level of detail more frequently than any other app in the study, often tying it to features like geotagging posts or algorithmic recommendations. In contrast, platforms like Facebook request “approximate location,” which relies on less granular methods such as IP addresses or Wi-Fi signals, providing a buffer of anonymity.

Industry insiders note that X’s approach aligns with its pivot under Musk toward a more data-intensive model, potentially for advanced analytics or even integration with emerging AI tools. However, this raises red flags for privacy advocates, as precise tracking can expose users to risks like doxxing or unwanted surveillance, especially in politically sensitive regions.

YouTube’s Lax Stance

On the opposite end of the spectrum sits YouTube, which the Surfshark study via TechRadar identifies as the least demanding, often forgoing location data altogether unless users explicitly enable it for features like local video suggestions. This hands-off policy stems from YouTube’s focus on content consumption rather than real-time social interactions, allowing it to operate with minimal intrusion. Google’s ownership might influence this, as the company already aggregates vast amounts of data through other means, reducing the need for aggressive app-level collection.

Yet, even YouTube isn’t entirely benign; posts on X (the platform) from users like developers at Mysk highlight how Android’s integration with Google services can bypass VPNs, leaking real IP addresses and approximate locations. This underscores a critical limitation: while VPNs encrypt traffic and mask IPs at the network level, they don’t prevent apps from requesting device permissions directly.

VPNs’ Role and Limitations

For tech professionals navigating these waters, VPNs remain a cornerstone of defense, with providers like Proton VPN emphasizing no-logs policies to prevent tracking, as noted in their promotional content shared on social platforms. A How-To Geek analysis further explains detection methods, from IP leaks to browser fingerprints, reminding users that no tool guarantees absolute anonymity.

Experts recommend combining VPNs with app permission audits and alternative clients to mitigate risks. As MakeUseOf points out, VPNs are not a panacea; they excel in hiding traffic from ISPs but falter against sophisticated app trackers.

Implications for the Industry

The disparity between X and YouTube signals a broader shift in how platforms balance utility with privacy. Regulators, particularly in the EU with GDPR enforcement, may scrutinize X’s practices, potentially leading to fines or mandated changes. For insiders, this study serves as a call to action: prioritize transparent data policies and invest in multilayered security.

Ultimately, users must remain vigilant, tweaking settings and exploring privacy-focused alternatives. As digital tracking intensifies, the onus falls on both platforms and individuals to redefine the boundaries of personal data sovereignty.