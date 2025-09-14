Stop Killing Games Hits 1M Signatures for EU Game Preservation Law

The Push for Game Preservation Gains Momentum

In the evolving world of digital entertainment, a grassroots campaign known as Stop Killing Games is on the cusp of a significant breakthrough in Europe. Initiated by YouTuber Ross Scott in response to Ubisoft’s decision to shut down servers for the online racing game The Crew, the movement seeks to prevent video game publishers from rendering purchased titles unplayable after ending support. According to a recent report from Engadget, organizers are nearing an official presentation to EU lawmakers, pending the verification of over a million signatures collected through a European Citizens’ Initiative.

The initiative, which demands that publishers provide means for games to remain functional—such as offline modes or community servers—has amassed substantial backing. With 1.45 million signatures submitted, recent validations have confirmed 97% as legitimate, surpassing the required threshold for consideration by the European Commission and Parliament. This validation process, detailed in updates from NotebookCheck.net, underscores the campaign’s robust public support and positions it for formal hearings that could influence EU-wide regulations on digital consumer rights.

Industry Resistance and Political Support Emerge

However, the path forward is not without opposition. Video Games Europe, a prominent industry lobbying group, has voiced concerns that such mandates could impose prohibitive costs on developers, potentially leading to job losses and reduced innovation in online gaming. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from sources like Dexerto highlight the group’s stance, arguing that companies should retain the freedom to deem games commercially unviable without legal repercussions. This pushback reflects broader tensions between consumer advocacy and corporate interests in the gaming sector.

On the political front, the movement has garnered endorsements from key figures. Nicolae Ștefănuță, a vice president of the European Parliament, publicly signed the petition, stating that once sold, a game belongs to the customer, not the company. Coverage from PC Gamer notes this as a pivotal show of support, potentially swaying legislative discussions. Additionally, the Polish Ministry of Digital Affairs has backed the initiative, as reported by Gamepressure.com, marking the first governmental endorsement and expanding the campaign’s influence beyond citizen-led efforts.

Broader Implications for Digital Ownership

The Stop Killing Games effort extends beyond individual titles, challenging the prevailing model of games-as-a-service where ongoing server support dictates playability. Organizers argue that without intervention, consumers face arbitrary loss of access to paid content, akin to physical products being remotely disabled. Engadget’s analysis points out that while the initiative focuses on the EU, successful outcomes could inspire similar actions in other regions, including petitions in the UK, Canada, Australia, and Brazil.

Critics within the industry, as echoed in statements compiled by Tweaktown, warn of unintended consequences like stifled creativity in multiplayer experiences. Yet, proponents counter that preservation tools, such as open-sourcing server code, could foster community-driven longevity without excessive burdens. Ross Scott himself, in reflections shared via NotebookCheck.net, has acknowledged the personal toll of leading the charge but emphasized the movement’s shift toward institutional advocacy.

Potential Regulatory Shifts Ahead

As verification concludes, the initiative’s presentation to EU bodies is anticipated imminently, potentially leading to public hearings and expert testimonies. This could culminate in new directives under consumer protection laws, mandating end-of-life strategies for digital games. Sources like Dexerto report that organizers view a Commission hearing as “all but guaranteed,” buoyed by the high validation rate.

For industry insiders, this development signals a critical juncture in digital rights. If enacted, such regulations might redefine publisher responsibilities, encouraging hybrid models that blend online features with offline viability. While the outcome remains uncertain, the Stop Killing Games saga illustrates the growing clout of organized consumer activism in shaping policy for an increasingly digital economy.