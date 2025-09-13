Stellantis Cancels Ram 1500 REV Electric Truck, Pivots to Hybrid Ramcharger

In a surprising pivot amid shifting market dynamics, Stellantis NV, the multinational automaker behind brands like Jeep and Ram, has officially halted development of its long-anticipated battery-electric full-size pickup truck. The decision, announced on Friday, underscores the challenges facing traditional manufacturers in the electric vehicle segment, particularly in the high-stakes world of American pickup trucks.

The Ram 1500 REV, first unveiled in early 2023, was positioned as a direct competitor to models like Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Tesla’s Cybertruck, boasting impressive specs including up to 500 miles of range and rapid charging capabilities. However, repeated delays pushed its production timeline from an initial 2024 target to 2025, then 2026, and ultimately to an indefinite hold.

Shifting Consumer Preferences and Market Realities

Industry observers point to waning demand for pure battery-electric trucks as the core reason for the cancellation. According to a report from TechCrunch, Stellantis cited “low demand for full-size battery-electric trucks” as the primary factor, reflecting broader trends where consumers favor hybrids or extended-range options for heavy-duty applications like towing and long-haul driving.

This move aligns with recent data from automotive analysts, who note that while EV adoption is growing in passenger cars, the truck segment remains dominated by internal combustion engines due to concerns over range anxiety and infrastructure limitations. Bloomberg reported similar sentiments, highlighting how competitors’ EV trucks have underperformed sales expectations, prompting Stellantis to reassess its strategy.

Strategic Reorientation Toward Hybrids

Rather than abandoning electrification entirely, Ram is redirecting resources to its extended-range model, the Ramcharger, which combines battery power with a gas-powered generator for enhanced versatility. This hybrid approach, detailed in earlier coverage by Green Car Reports, is now set for a 2025 launch, potentially rebranded to fill the void left by the REV.

Insiders suggest this pivot could help Stellantis navigate regulatory pressures, including impending emissions standards in the U.S. and Europe, while addressing customer feedback. CNBC’s analysis emphasized that the Ramcharger offers up to 690 miles of total range, making it more appealing for truck buyers wary of pure EVs.

Broader Implications for Automakers

The cancellation raises questions about the viability of all-electric trucks in a market still grappling with high battery costs and supply chain volatility. Ford and General Motors have faced their own hurdles, with production slowdowns and inventory gluts, as noted in reports from InsideEVs.

For Stellantis, this decision comes amid financial strains, including a reported drop in U.S. sales and leadership changes. Autoevolution speculated that focusing on hybrids might stabilize Ram’s position, especially as Tesla continues to dominate the pure-EV space with innovations like bidirectional charging.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Adaptation

As the industry adapts, Ram’s move could signal a hybrid-heavy interim phase before full electrification takes hold. Experts from Wikipedia’s entry on the Ram 1500 REV timeline highlight how multiple delays eroded confidence, but the emphasis on range-extended tech might prove prescient.

Ultimately, this development reflects a pragmatic recalibration, balancing ambition with market realities. Stellantis executives, in statements echoed across outlets like the Free Press, remain committed to sustainable mobility, albeit on a revised timeline that prioritizes consumer needs over aggressive EV timelines.