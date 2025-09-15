Stellantis Cancels Ram 1500 REV Electric Truck Amid Slowing EV Demand

In a surprising pivot amid the evolving electric vehicle market, Stellantis NV has officially scrapped plans for its all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup truck, opting instead to focus on a range-extended version that incorporates a gas engine as a generator. The decision, announced late last week, underscores broader challenges facing automakers as consumer enthusiasm for pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) wanes in key segments like full-size trucks. According to reports from CNBC, Ram executives cited slowing demand and shifting market dynamics as primary reasons, with the company now prioritizing hybrid-like technologies to bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and full electrification.

This move comes after multiple delays for the Ram 1500 REV, which was initially unveiled in 2023 with ambitious specs including up to 500 miles of range on a massive 229 kWh battery pack. Industry analysts note that the cancellation aligns with a pattern of pullbacks across the Detroit Three automakers, as evidenced by Ford’s recent decision to delay its own electric pickup and reduce EV spending from 40% to 30% of its capital budget, per insights from Bloomberg. Stellantis, which owns Ram and Jeep, had positioned the REV as a direct competitor to models like the Ford F-150 Lightning and Chevrolet Silverado EV, but sales data from rivals indicate that high prices and range anxiety are deterring truck buyers who prioritize towing and long-haul capabilities.

Market Realities and Consumer Shifts

The broader context reveals a cooling in EV adoption, particularly in the U.S. pickup segment, where demand has not matched early hype. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Sawyer Merritt highlight ongoing discussions about Stellantis delaying Ram’s EV launches as far back as late 2024, attributing setbacks to “slowing industry demand” for battery-electric trucks. This sentiment is echoed in recent news from The Epoch Times, which points to the impending end of the $7,500 federal tax credit for EV buyers as a contributing factor, potentially exacerbating affordability issues in a market where full-size electric trucks can exceed $80,000.

Ram’s strategic shift to an extended-range model, now rebranded as the Ram 1500 Ramcharger, promises over 690 miles of total range by combining electric propulsion with a gasoline generator. This approach, detailed in coverage by InsideEVs, allows the truck to operate primarily on battery power for daily use while alleviating concerns about charging infrastructure for longer trips—a critical pain point for commercial and rural users. Executives at Stellantis have emphasized that this hybrid setup better aligns with current consumer preferences, drawing parallels to successful models like the Chevrolet Volt from years past.

Industry-Wide Implications and Competitive Pressures

The cancellation is not isolated; it reflects a wave of recalibrations in the automotive sector. For instance, Mercedes-Benz recently trimmed its profit outlook due to an EV sales slump, as noted in X posts by trader Tracy Shuchart, who recapped losses across multiple manufacturers including Ford’s staggering $8 billion hit in its EV division. Similarly, The Detroit News reports that Stellantis’s decision is part of a broader pullback on electrification in light-duty trucks, with competitors like General Motors also facing inventory gluts for their electric Silverado.

Looking ahead, Ram’s pivot could signal a hybrid renaissance in the truck market, where pure EVs struggle against entrenched diesel and gas options. Analysts from Electrek suggest that while the all-electric REV’s demise is a setback for BEV purists, the Ramcharger’s focus on practicality might capture a larger share of the segment, especially as infrastructure improves. However, this comes amid inventory challenges for Ram, with X user Zach Shefska pointing out in mid-2024 that dealers were saddled with over 3,000 days’ supply of new pickups, exacerbating financial pressures.

Economic and Regulatory Factors at Play

Economic headwinds, including rising interest rates and inflation, have further dampened EV sales, as consumers opt for more affordable gas-powered vehicles. The ZeroHedge article delves into how slowing demand has forced Ram to reassess its electrification roadmap, potentially saving billions in development costs that could be redirected toward mid-size trucks or other hybrids. Regulatory changes, such as the phasing out of EV incentives, add another layer of complexity, with Hagerty Media noting that development halted precisely because EV truck demand is dropping.

For industry insiders, this development raises questions about the timeline for mass EV adoption in heavy-duty segments. Ram’s leadership has hinted at future all-electric offerings, but for now, the focus is on bridging technologies. As one Stellantis executive told Motoring Research, the company is “responding to what customers are telling us,” prioritizing versatility over ideological purity in electrification.

Future Prospects and Strategic Adjustments

In the long term, Ram’s cancellation might accelerate innovation in range-extended systems, potentially influencing rivals to follow suit. Recent X posts, including those from Electric Cars Report, confirm the official scrapping of the all-electric plans, while Jefferson City News-Tribune highlights the oft-delayed nature of the project, which was pushed from 2024 to 2026 before being axed. This agility could position Stellantis advantageously as the market