Stellantis Cancels Electric Ram 1500 REV Amid Slowing EV Truck Demand

In the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market, traditional automakers and disruptors alike are grappling with consumer preferences that favor familiar powertrains over battery-powered innovations, particularly in the lucrative full-size truck segment. Stellantis NV, the parent company of Ram, announced on Friday that it would discontinue development of its all-electric Ram 1500 REV pickup, a move attributed to waning demand for battery-electric trucks in North America. This decision comes amid broader industry headwinds, where even Tesla Inc., the EV pioneer, has quietly pulled the plug on its most affordable Cybertruck variant, signaling that the path to mainstream adoption for electric trucks is fraught with challenges.

The Ram 1500 REV, unveiled with much fanfare at the 2023 New York Auto Show, promised over 500 miles of range and robust towing capabilities, positioning it as a direct competitor to offerings from Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. However, delays plagued the project from the start—initially slated for 2024, the launch slipped to 2025, then 2026, and most recently to 2027. Stellantis cited “slowing demand” as the primary reason for cancellation, opting instead to pivot toward hybrid models like the Ramcharger, which combines a gasoline engine with electric propulsion for extended range without full reliance on charging infrastructure.

Shifting Strategies Amid Market Realities

Tesla’s experience with the Cybertruck echoes these struggles. Just months after introducing its rear-wheel-drive long-range model priced at $69,990—eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit—the company removed it from its online configurator, as reported by Electrek. Sales data reveals a stark decline: Tesla confirmed deliveries dropped to around 5,000 units per quarter, far below initial projections that Elon Musk once described as “off the charts.” Industry analysts point to factors like high pricing, production recalls, and a polarizing design that has alienated some traditional truck buyers.

Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like automotive enthusiasts and Tesla watchers, highlight a mix of sentiment—some celebrate the end of the Foundation Series Cybertruck, allowing for quicker deliveries of non-limited editions starting in October-November, while others lament the discontinuation of affordable options. This social buzz underscores a broader consumer hesitation: range anxiety, inadequate charging networks, and the enduring appeal of gasoline-powered trucks for heavy-duty tasks.

Broader Implications for EV Adoption

The decisions by Stellantis and Tesla reflect a recalibration across the auto sector. According to a recent analysis in Popular Mechanics, EV truck sales in 2025 are stumbling due to affordability issues and infrastructure gaps, with Cybertruck inventories reportedly swelling to 10,000 unsold units earlier this year, as noted in Forbes. Ford’s F-150 Lightning and Rivian’s R1T have similarly underperformed, prompting production cuts.

For industry insiders, these developments signal a potential hybrid-dominated interim phase. Stellantis’ shift to the Ramcharger, expected in 2025, aims to address buyer concerns by offering up to 690 miles of range with a gas extender, blending electrification with proven reliability. Tesla, meanwhile, continues to iterate on higher-end Cybertruck trims, betting on technological advancements like improved battery efficiency to win over skeptics.

Competitive Pressures and Future Outlook

Competition is intensifying, with legacy players like GM pushing the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which has seen modest uptake but benefits from established dealer networks. Yet, as CNBC detailed, Cybertruck owners express loyalty despite sales shortfalls, praising its futuristic features and performance. The key question for executives: Can EVs overcome the cultural affinity for gas guzzlers in America’s heartland?

Looking ahead, regulatory pressures—such as impending stricter emissions standards—may force a resurgence in pure EV investments. But for now, the discontinuation of models like the Ram REV and Cybertruck’s base variant illustrates a market where innovation must align with practical consumer needs. Stellantis’ reassessment, as echoed in posts on X from industry observers, suggests that while EVs dominate headlines, gasoline’s grip on the truck segment remains firm, challenging even the most ambitious electrification timelines.