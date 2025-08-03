Steam Survey July 2025: Linux Nears 3%, AMD Tops 40%, RTX 5000 Rises

Linux Gaming’s Steady Ascent

Valve’s latest Steam Survey for July 2025 reveals a notable uptick in Linux usage among gamers, inching closer to the 3% threshold. This marks a continuation of a positive trend that has seen Linux’s share fluctuate but generally rise over recent months. According to data published by Phoronix, the figure for July builds on previous gains, with Linux holding at 2.57% in June after a peak of 2.69% in May.

The journey hasn’t been without its volatility. Earlier in the year, February saw a dip to 1.45%, which was later adjusted to 2.33% in March amid corrections tied to regional user influxes, particularly from China. This pattern underscores the dynamic nature of Steam’s user base, influenced by factors like hardware adoption and platform-specific developments.

AMD’s Processor Dominance Grows

Shifting focus to hardware trends, the survey highlights AMD’s CPUs surpassing 40% usage among Steam participants, a milestone that signals shifting preferences in the gaming hardware market. NotebookCheck.net reports that this pushes Intel below 60% for the first time since 2020, reflecting AMD’s aggressive inroads with its Ryzen lineup.

Industry insiders point to AMD’s 3D V-Cache technology as a key driver, offering performance edges in gaming scenarios that appeal to enthusiasts. Meanwhile, Tom’s Hardware notes the rising popularity of Nvidia’s RTX 5070 GPU within the Blackwell series, suggesting gamers are eyeing next-gen hardware for enhanced experiences.

GPU Shifts and OS Preferences

On the graphics front, the survey shows a surge in RTX 5000-series adoption, with the RTX 4060 laptop variant emerging as a top contender against the longstanding RTX 3060. TechSpot details how this battle for dominance illustrates evolving mobile gaming demands, where portability meets power.

Operating system trends further illuminate user behaviors, with Windows retaining its lead but Linux gaining ground. ShiftDelete.Net emphasizes that while Windows dominates, the uptick in Linux—approaching 3% as per GamingOnLinux—signals growing acceptance, possibly fueled by Valve’s Steam Deck and its SteamOS ecosystem.

Implications for Developers and Platforms

These shifts carry broader implications for game developers and hardware manufacturers. The increasing Linux share could encourage more native support, reducing reliance on compatibility layers like Proton. Analysts suggest this might pressure Microsoft to innovate in Windows gaming features to maintain its stronghold.

Moreover, AMD’s CPU gains, as highlighted by eTeknix, underscore a competitive edge in multi-threaded performance, potentially influencing future chip designs. For insiders, this data points to a market where open-source alternatives and efficient hardware are reshaping priorities.

Valve’s Ongoing Enhancements

Valve itself continues to refine its platform, with recent beta updates addressing Linux-specific issues like UI scaling on XWayland. WebProNews covers how these changes, including smarter search and navigation tweaks, aim to improve user experience across devices.

As the industry digests these July figures, the trajectory suggests sustained growth in diverse ecosystems. With Linux nearing 3% and AMD’s momentum building, stakeholders must adapt to a more fragmented yet innovative gaming environment, where hardware and software synergies drive long-term engagement.