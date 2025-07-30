Starbucks Turnaround: Menu Revamp, New Items, and U.S. Store Doubling by 2030

Starbucks Corp., under the leadership of its new CEO Brian Niccol, is navigating a critical juncture in its corporate evolution, betting on a multifaceted turnaround strategy to revive flagging sales and reassert its dominance in the coffee market. Niccol, who took the helm in late 2024, has outlined ambitious plans that include slashing menu items to streamline operations and doubling the number of U.S. stores by 2030, as detailed in a January 2025 earnings call reported by Fortune. This overhaul comes amid a 2% drop in U.S. and global sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, prompting the company to innovate aggressively while refocusing on its core identity as a welcoming coffeehouse.

Central to this strategy is the “Back to Starbucks” initiative, which emphasizes simplifying the menu to highlight premium coffee and handcrafted beverages. According to a February 2025 announcement on the company’s website, Starbucks is reducing complexity to enhance the customer experience, allowing baristas to focus on quality and personalization. This move is part of a broader effort to transform support organizations and invest in employee satisfaction, as highlighted in a January 2025 press release from Starbucks’ official site.

Revamping the Menu for Relevance

In response to lagging sales, Starbucks is introducing a slate of new menu offerings designed to appeal to health-conscious consumers and boost in-store traffic. Recent reports indicate the company plans to roll out cold foam protein drinks, coconut water-based beverages, and upgraded baked goods starting in late 2025, with some items potentially hitting stores as early as the fourth quarter. These innovations aim to address consumer demands for nutritious options, such as protein-enriched shakes that could rival offerings from competitors like Smoothie King or local juice bars, according to insights from The Washington Post.

The timing of these launches is crucial, with executives signaling a phased approach to avoid overwhelming operations. As noted in a recent MarketWatch analysis, Starbucks is juggling multiple ideas, including testing these new items in select markets before a nationwide rollout, potentially by early 2026. This strategy reflects lessons from past menu expansions that led to operational bottlenecks, now being corrected through Niccol’s directive to prune underperforming items.

Employee-Centric Reforms and Store Expansion

Beyond menu changes, Starbucks is prioritizing its workforce to drive the turnaround. A June 2025 article in The HR Digest underscores how the company is empowering store managers with greater autonomy and investing in training, which has already shown signs of improving morale and efficiency. This employee-focused approach is yielding early results, with reports of enhanced store-level execution contributing to a 7% reduction in employee turnover.

Simultaneously, the push to double U.S. stores involves a mix of traditional cafes and hybrid models that blend digital convenience with in-person experiences. Niccol’s plan to phase out mobile-only stores by 2026, as discussed in a July 2025 piece from AInvest, aims to reclaim Starbucks’ role as a “third place” for community gathering, countering the rise of drive-thru and app-based competitors.

Financial Implications and Market Sentiment

Financially, the “Back to Starbucks” investments have squeezed short-term profits, with third-quarter earnings reflecting increased spending on menu development and store upgrades, per a Benzinga report from July 2025 available at Benzinga. Despite this, analysts see momentum building, with the stock trading at a forward P/E of 18.5, suggesting undervaluation amid skepticism. The company’s robust dividend, up 19% annually over five years, provides stability for investors.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from Starbucks’ official account in late July 2025 reveal customer feedback on menu evolutions, with responses acknowledging the dynamic nature of offerings and appreciating input on items like dairy-free cold foams. This social media engagement highlights ongoing adjustments, such as addressing mobile ordering glitches for new customizations, signaling responsiveness to real-time consumer sentiment.

Challenges Ahead and Long-Term Outlook

Yet, challenges persist, including intense competition from independents and chains like Dutch Bros., which have capitalized on Starbucks’ recent stumbles. The sales slump, detailed in a Spring Valley Daily Voice article from July 2025 at Daily Voice, underscores the urgency of these strategies. Niccol’s team must balance innovation with execution, ensuring new protein pushes and beverage lines don’t dilute the brand’s coffee heritage.

Looking ahead, industry insiders view this as a pivotal reset. If successful, the streamlined menu and expanded footprint could propel Starbucks toward sustained growth, potentially increasing same-store sales by 5% in fiscal 2026. As one analyst noted in AInvest’s coverage, the strategic reawakening positions Starbucks to thrive in a post-pandemic world, blending tradition with modern demands for health and convenience.