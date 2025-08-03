Starbucks to Close 80-90 Pickup Stores in ‘Back to Starbucks’ Pivot

Starbucks Corp. is undergoing a significant operational shift under its new chief executive, Brian Niccol, who is steering the coffee giant back to its roots amid sluggish sales and evolving consumer habits. In a move that underscores this pivot, the company has announced plans to phase out its mobile order pickup-only stores, a format that prioritized speed and convenience but may have diluted the brand’s core appeal. This decision, revealed in recent earnings discussions, aims to refocus on in-store experiences where customers can linger, socialize, and enjoy the ambiance that originally defined Starbucks.

The pickup-only locations, often compact and designed solely for app-based orders, were introduced to cater to the surge in digital ordering during the pandemic. However, as Niccol pushes his “Back to Starbucks” strategy, these outlets are seen as misaligned with the goal of revitalizing the chain’s community-oriented ethos. According to a report from Fox Business, Starbucks will sunset these sites next year, affecting 80 to 90 locations nationwide. This isn’t just a closure; some may be transformed into traditional cafes, signaling a broader commitment to enhancing the customer journey beyond mere transactions.

Strategic Overhaul in Response to Market Pressures

Niccol, who took the helm in late 2024 after a stint at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., inherited a company grappling with four consecutive quarters of declining U.S. comparable sales. His turnaround plan, detailed in the fiscal third-quarter earnings call on July 30, 2025, emphasizes operational improvements, menu simplification, and investments in staff and store environments. Reuters reported that these efforts contributed to a revenue beat, with global sales rising despite domestic challenges, thanks in part to stronger demand in China and tweaks to offerings like new food items.

Beyond eliminating pickup-only options, Niccol’s blueprint includes slashing underperforming menu items to streamline operations and improve quality. As noted in a Fortune article from January, the CEO outlined ambitions to double U.S. store count over time, focusing on full-service locations that encourage dwell time. This contrasts sharply with the tech-heavy approach of his predecessor, Laxman Narasimhan, which prioritized mobile ordering and efficiency but led to customer complaints about impersonal service and long wait times.

Financial Implications and Investor Sentiment

The strategy’s early results are mixed but promising. Starbucks’ third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, as covered by Business Insider, showed a 2% revenue increase to $8.8 billion, though profits were squeezed by reinvestment costs. Niccol has been candid about pricing as a “last resort” for boosting margins, hinting at potential adjustments ahead while prioritizing value through perks like no extra charge for dairy alternatives—a change highlighted in posts on X from industry observers.

Investor confidence appears buoyed, with shares reacting positively to the updates. Benzinga detailed how the “Back to Starbucks” initiatives, including a push into protein-rich foods, are gaining momentum despite a 45% drop in earnings per share year-over-year. Corporate layoffs announced earlier in 2025, as shared in X posts by business commentators, aim to trim overhead and redirect resources toward barista training and store refurbishments, such as reintroducing comfortable seating.

Challenges and Broader Industry Context

Critics argue that ditching pickup-only stores could alienate time-strapped urban customers who rely on quick grabs. Yet, Niccol’s vision draws from his Chipotle success, where simplifying operations revived growth. A eMarketer analysis from January suggests that while U.S. sales dips persist, investments in worker experience could yield long-term loyalty, especially as competitors like Dutch Bros Inc. and local cafes encroach on market share.

Looking ahead, Starbucks plans to accelerate store openings and menu innovations, with a focus on breakfast and snacks to capture more dayparts. TheStreet reported in May that these changes might make the chain “unrecognizable” in some states, potentially closing gaps in underserved areas. As the company navigates economic headwinds like inflation-weary consumers, Niccol’s bet on human-centric hospitality over digital dominance could redefine quick-service retail.

Outlook for 2025 and Beyond

Industry insiders view this as a high-stakes gamble, with success hinging on execution. Posts on X from finance accounts like Compound248 have critiqued past strategies as disastrous, praising Niccol’s reversal. Meanwhile, activist investors, including Trian Fund Management LP, which exited its stake after pushing for leadership change, seem vindicated. If the turnaround sustains, Starbucks could emerge stronger, blending tradition with targeted innovation to reclaim its premium positioning in a crowded market.