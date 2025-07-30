Starbucks to Close 80-90 Mobile-Only Stores by 2026 for Warmer Cafes

Starbucks Corp. is charting a significant course correction in its retail strategy, announcing plans to phase out its mobile-order-only stores by 2026 in a bid to restore the chain’s signature ambiance of “warmth and human connection.” This move comes amid persistent sales challenges, with the coffee giant reporting a 2% decline in same-store sales for the recent quarter, extending what executives describe as the company’s worst sales slide in 15 years. Under new Chief Executive Brian Niccol, who took the helm in late 2024, Starbucks is pivoting away from ultra-convenient, tech-driven formats that prioritized speed over sociability.

The phase-out targets approximately 80 to 90 pickup-only locations across the U.S., many situated in office buildings with no seating or traditional cafe elements. These stores, designed for quick mobile orders and grab-and-go service, were introduced to capitalize on the surge in digital ordering during the pandemic. However, as detailed in a recent earnings call, Niccol emphasized that such formats “lack warmth” and fail to foster the community vibe that has long defined Starbucks as a “third place” between home and work.

Shifting Priorities Toward Human Interaction and Store Expansion

This strategic overhaul is part of a broader effort to rejuvenate sales, which have been hampered by cautious consumer spending and intensified competition from rivals like Dutch Bros Inc. and local independents. According to reports from Business Insider, Starbucks intends to convert some of these mobile-only outlets into full-service cafes, while others may close entirely. The decision reflects feedback from customers and employees alike, who have voiced concerns over the impersonal nature of these streamlined operations.

In parallel, Niccol outlined ambitious growth plans during the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2025 conference call, as covered by Fortune. He aims to double the number of U.S. stores over the coming years, focusing on high-traffic areas with enhanced seating and barista interactions. This includes slashing menu items to streamline operations and reduce wait times, addressing complaints about overly complex offerings that have slowed service.

Operational Reforms and Staffing Innovations to Boost Efficiency

To support these changes, Starbucks is accelerating the rollout of its “Green Apron” staffing model to all company-owned North American stores, as reported by Reuters. This system incorporates in-store technology for better order sequencing and dedicates baristas specifically to drive-through lanes, aiming to improve throughput without sacrificing quality. Early implementations have shown promise in reducing bottlenecks, particularly during peak hours when mobile orders can overwhelm staff.

Despite the sales dip, there are glimmers of optimism. Occasional customers are returning at a higher rate, and digital sales through the Starbucks app continue to grow, now accounting for a significant portion of revenue. Insights from recent posts on X (formerly Twitter) indicate mixed consumer sentiment, with some praising the app’s convenience while others lament inconsistent in-store experiences, underscoring the need for this human-centric reset.

Navigating Economic Pressures and Competitive Dynamics

The broader context reveals Starbucks grappling with macroeconomic headwinds, including inflation-weary consumers opting for cheaper alternatives. A piece in Restaurant Business highlights how the chain’s premium pricing has alienated budget-conscious patrons, prompting Niccol to explore value-oriented promotions without eroding brand prestige.

Internally, the company is investing in employee training to enhance service quality, drawing on lessons from past innovations like the 2015 nationwide launch of mobile ordering. As Starbucks phases out its tech-heavy experiments, the focus shifts to hybrid models that blend digital efficiency with inviting physical spaces, potentially setting a template for the quick-service industry.

Long-Term Implications for Retail and Customer Loyalty

Analysts suggest this overhaul could stabilize sales by mid-2026, provided execution avoids disruptions. By reclaiming its role as a social hub, Starbucks aims to differentiate itself in a crowded market where convenience alone no longer suffices. Niccol’s vision, echoed in coverage from BizToc, emphasizes sustainable growth through authentic connections, a departure from the pandemic-era rush toward contactless formats.

Yet challenges remain, including labor costs and supply-chain volatility. If successful, this strategy might not only revive U.S. performance but also inform global expansions, where similar mobile-only tests have been piloted. For industry insiders, Starbucks’ pivot serves as a case study in balancing innovation with core brand values, reminding retailers that technology should enhance, not replace, human elements in customer experiences.