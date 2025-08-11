Starbucks Korea Bans Monitors, Printers in Cafes from 2025 to Fight Cagong

In the bustling cafes of Seoul, where the hum of laptops has long mingled with the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, Starbucks Corp. has drawn a firm line against an escalating trend: customers transforming its outlets into makeshift offices complete with bulky equipment. The coffee giant’s South Korean unit recently announced restrictions on items like desktop monitors, printers, power strips, and large desk dividers, aiming to preserve the communal vibe of its stores. This move, effective immediately in 2025, reflects broader challenges in managing public spaces amid evolving work habits post-pandemic.

According to a report from Business Insider, a Starbucks representative emphasized the need for “a pleasant and accessible store experience” for all patrons. The policy targets extreme behaviors, such as individuals setting up full workstation setups that occupy excessive space and disrupt others. In South Korea, where cafe culture thrives with millions frequenting spots for studying or remote work—known locally as “cagong”—such practices have surged, fueled by high real estate costs and a competitive job market.

The Rise of Cafe Workstations in South Korea

This isn’t an isolated quirk; it’s a symptom of deeper societal shifts. South Korean cafes, including Starbucks’ 1,900-plus locations, have become de facto co-working spaces, especially among students and freelancers facing intense academic and professional pressures. Reports from The Korea Herald highlight instances where customers hauled in desktop computers and even printers, turning tables into personal offices for hours on end. The phenomenon gained traction during the Covid-19 era, when remote work blurred boundaries between home, office, and leisure spots.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) buzz with anecdotes and reactions, with users posting about the absurdity of seeing full-fledged setups in cafes. One post from a user noted the ban’s necessity after witnessing power strips daisy-chained across tables, while another from a news outlet account discussed how this could alienate “kagong” enthusiasts who rely on cafes for affordable productivity hubs. These online discussions underscore a divide: some applaud the policy for reclaiming cafe ambiance, others decry it as inhospitable to modern workers.

Starbucks’ Broader Policy Evolution

Starbucks Korea’s decision builds on a history of adaptive regulations. Earlier in 2025, as detailed in coverage from The Washington Post, the chain banned the use of presidential candidates’ names on orders to maintain political neutrality amid a heated election season. This followed incidents where customers exploited the “Call My Name” system for political shouts, turning pickups into mini-rallies. Similarly, back in 2021, Starbucks pledged to phase out disposable cups by 2025 in South Korea, as reported by Bloomberg, introducing reusable options to cut waste—a goal now largely achieved, per recent updates.

These measures illustrate Starbucks’ strategy to balance customer freedoms with operational sustainability. Insiders note that in a market where competitors like local chains Ediya and Twosome Place also grapple with overuse, such policies could set precedents. A Chosun Biz article points out that Starbucks has already begun removing some electrical outlets to discourage prolonged stays, a tactic echoed in other Asian markets facing similar issues.

Customer Backlash and Industry Implications

Reactions have been mixed, with some patrons voicing frustration on X, where posts lament the loss of flexible workspaces in a country with notoriously long study hours. “If you thought cafe squatting was bad, wait till you see the printer setups,” quipped one viral post, echoing sentiments from Korea JoongAng Daily. Critics argue this could drive away loyal customers, particularly millennials and Gen Z who blend socializing with productivity.

Yet, for Starbucks, the ban aligns with global efforts to enhance in-store experiences, potentially boosting turnover and sales. Analysts suggest it may inspire rivals to adopt similar rules, reshaping how cafes function in high-density urban environments. As remote work persists, this policy tests the limits of hospitality in shared spaces, prompting questions about the future role of cafes beyond mere coffee purveyors.

Looking Ahead: Balancing Access and Ambiance

Industry experts predict that without such interventions, cafes risk becoming overwhelmed, leading to reduced foot traffic from casual visitors. Starbucks’ approach, informed by customer feedback and operational data, positions it as a leader in navigating these tensions. While the bulky equipment ban addresses immediate nuisances, it also signals a proactive stance on evolving consumer behaviors.

In the end, this policy underscores a pivotal moment for retail hospitality in South Korea, where innovation meets tradition in the quest for equitable space usage. As one X post aptly put it, cafes are for coffee, not cubicles— a sentiment Starbucks is now enforcing with resolve.