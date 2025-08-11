Starbucks Korea Bans Bulky Office Equipment in Cafes from 2025

In the bustling cafes of Seoul, where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee mingles with the hum of laptops, a new policy from Starbucks Korea is stirring debate among remote workers and cafe enthusiasts alike. Starting in 2025, the coffee giant will prohibit customers from bringing in desktop computers, printers, monitors, multi-outlet power strips, and even desk dividers, aiming to curb the growing phenomenon known as “cagongjok”—a term derived from “cafe” and “gongbu” (study) or “gong” (work), referring to patrons who transform cafe tables into full-fledged personal offices. This move comes as South Korea, Starbucks’ third-largest market with over 1,900 stores, grapples with post-pandemic shifts in work habits that have turned public spaces into extended workspaces.

The policy, announced through signs posted in stores, reflects a broader effort to maintain a “communal atmosphere” and ensure accessibility for all customers, not just those camping out for hours. According to reports, some patrons have been spotted hauling in bulky equipment, setting up partitions, and even printing documents on-site, leading to complaints about noise, space hogging, and a disrupted ambiance. A Starbucks representative emphasized the goal of fostering a “pleasant and accessible store experience,” as detailed in a piece by Business Insider.

Rising Tides of Remote Work Culture

This isn’t merely a crackdown on overzealous studiers; it’s a response to deeper societal trends amplified by the COVID-19 era. In South Korea, where high-speed internet and a culture of long study hours already blur the lines between leisure and labor, cafes have become de facto co-working spaces. The term “cagong” has exploded in popularity, with social media showcasing elaborate setups that rival home offices. As one Korean studies professor noted in an article from Fortune, “You can just go and have a cup of coffee, work there—but people are taking it a little bit to the extreme nowadays.”

Industry observers point out that this behavior isn’t unique to Starbucks; competitors like local chains have faced similar issues, but Starbucks’ international brand makes it a prime target. The policy draws a line at items that “excessively occupy space or disrupt the environment,” per announcements reported by The Korea Herald, which highlighted how power strips and printers contribute to safety hazards and aesthetic clashes in what should be relaxed venues.

Balancing Business and Customer Needs

For Starbucks, the decision aligns with global strategies to enhance in-store experiences amid declining foot traffic in some markets. In South Korea, where the chain reported robust sales growth, executives are wary of alienating core demographics like students and freelancers who rely on cafes for affordable workspaces. Yet, the ban has sparked mixed reactions: supporters applaud it for reclaiming cafes as social hubs, while critics argue it stifles productivity in a country with intense competition for jobs and education. As covered in WebProNews, the policy addresses “rising cagong culture” but has drawn backlash from those who see cafes as extensions of their daily routines.

Comparisons to other nations reveal cultural nuances; in the U.S., laptop users are common but rarely bring printers, whereas South Korea’s high population density and premium on quiet study spots amplify the issue. Retail analysts suggest this could influence policies elsewhere, with chains monitoring how enforcement affects loyalty programs and sales.

Implications for the Coffee Industry

Enforcement will be key, with staff trained to politely request removal of banned items, though outright evictions seem unlikely. This mirrors broader industry efforts, as seen in reports from The Straits Times, which noted the policy’s intent to “keep stores comfortable for all visitors.” For insiders, it’s a reminder of how consumer behaviors evolve, forcing brands to adapt without losing their welcoming ethos.

Looking ahead, Starbucks Korea may introduce alternatives like dedicated quiet zones or partnerships with co-working spaces to retain its “third place” status—neither home nor office. As the policy rolls out, it underscores the tension between innovation in work culture and the traditional role of cafes, potentially setting precedents for global operations.