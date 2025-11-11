Spotify’s Hi-Res Gamble: Closing the Gap on Apple Music’s Audio Supremacy

In the fiercely competitive world of music streaming, Spotify Technology SA is reportedly gearing up to introduce high-resolution lossless audio, a feature long championed by rival Apple Music. This move, if confirmed, could mark a significant escalation in the battle for audiophile listeners, but it comes with caveats that may limit its appeal. Industry insiders are buzzing about the potential rollout, which appears poised to target premium subscribers while leaving others behind.

According to a recent report from TechRadar, code discovered in Spotify’s app suggests the company is preparing to launch ‘HiRes’ audio support, potentially offering streams up to 24-bit/211kHz. This would surpass Spotify’s current lossless offering, introduced in September 2025, which tops out at 24-bit/44.1kHz. The update aims to bridge the quality divide with Apple Music, which has provided hi-res audio up to 24-bit/192kHz since 2021, included in all its plans without extra cost.

The Evolution of Spotify’s Audio Strategy

Spotify’s journey toward superior sound quality has been protracted. The company first teased lossless audio in 2021 but delayed its launch multiple times, citing technical challenges and market readiness. Finally, in September 2025, Spotify rolled out lossless listening to Premium subscribers in select markets, as detailed in their official newsroom announcement. ‘Lossless on Spotify Premium is here,’ the company proclaimed, promising ‘a richer, more detailed listening experience.’

However, early adopters noted limitations. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) highlighted that Spotify’s version lagged behind Apple Music’s hi-res capabilities. One user remarked, ‘Apple Music still has the edge: Hi-Res up to 24-bit/192kHz (vs Spotify’s 24-bit/44.1kHz),’ underscoring the competitive disparity. TechRadar reports that the impending hi-res upgrade could address this, but it might require an additional ‘Music Pro’ add-on, echoing rumors from Apple Hub in 2024 about Spotify’s plans for a pricier tier.

Comparing Ecosystems: Spotify vs. Apple Music

Apple Music has long positioned itself as the audiophile’s choice, integrating features like Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos seamlessly into its ecosystem. A 2025 comparison guide from IT Munch emphasizes that Apple Music’s pricing includes these premium audio formats without upcharges, appealing to users within Apple’s hardware universe. In contrast, Spotify has focused on personalization and discovery, rolling out features like AI-powered DJ and smart filters in 2025, as covered by Lifehacker.

Yet, Spotify’s user base dwarfs Apple Music’s, with over 700 million monthly active users reported in their Q3 2025 earnings, per Spotify’s newsroom. This scale allows Spotify to experiment with phased rollouts, a strategy criticized on Reddit’s r/truespotify forum, where users lamented, ‘The Spotify Mix feature and lossless audio may take a year, or even three, to rollout to everyone just like it was with the…’ Apple Music, by comparison, typically deploys updates simultaneously across its user base.

Rollout Challenges and User Sentiment

The potential hi-res feature’s limited availability has sparked debate. TechRadar’s analysis suggests it may not be for everyone, possibly restricted to a new premium add-on or specific devices. This mirrors Spotify’s history of staggered launches, as seen with their May 2025 suite of discovery tools, which included enhanced controls for playlist curation. The Verge reported on Spotify’s Apple TV app update in October 2025, adding video podcasts and lyrics, but users on X noted lingering issues.

Sentiment on X reflects frustration and excitement in equal measure. One post from November 2025 stated, ‘Spotify launches listening stats every 24 hours plus a weekly Wrapped, and it’s a sure-fire way to beat Apple Music Replay.’ WebProNews delved into this ‘Daily Stats Revolution,’ noting how Spotify’s real-time tracking outpaces Apple Music’s annual Replay, potentially boosting engagement ahead of Spotify Wrapped 2025.

Innovations Driving Competition

Beyond audio quality, Spotify has unleashed a barrage of features in 2025 to retain its market lead. TechRadar’s roundup of ’12 best new features’ includes lossless audio, Spotify Mix, and ChatGPT integration for recommendations. The company announced in October 2025, ‘Get Spotify recommendations in ChatGPT,’ enhancing user interaction. Meanwhile, Apple Music countered with playlist import tools, as reported by Consequence in August 2025, amid artists pulling music from Spotify.

Industry analysts point to Spotify’s Q3 2025 earnings, which highlighted ‘strong momentum’ with double-digit subscriber growth. However, X posts compare the services starkly: ‘Apple Music is cheaper, has MUCH better sound quality, has Dolby atmos,’ one user argued. Spotify’s response? Features like weekly ‘Mini Wrapped,’ launched in November 2025 according to Techloy, providing ongoing stats to keep users hooked year-round.

Market Implications for Streaming Giants

The hi-res rollout could reshape pricing dynamics. Rumors from 2024, via Apple Hub, indicated Spotify’s ‘Music Pro’ add-on for lossless, now potentially extending to hi-res. This contrasts with Apple Music’s all-inclusive model, which X users praise for ecosystem integration. Techjuice reported on Spotify’s new tracking feature, allowing users to ‘track and share your top songs’ across 60+ markets.

As Spotify nears Wrapped 2025, TechRadar notes it’s been ‘a huge year,’ with updates like daily stats challenging Apple Music. Yet, critics on X argue, ‘Spotify is better than Apple Music in everything but interface and the “lossless” format.’ The hi-res feature, if broadly accessible, could tip the scales, but its rumored restrictions may alienate casual listeners.

Strategic Shifts in Audio Streaming

Looking ahead, Spotify’s innovations signal a broader strategy to blend audio quality with data-driven personalization. The Verge’s coverage of the Apple TV update highlights Spotify’s push into video, adding music videos and podcasts. This multimedia approach differentiates it from Apple Music’s audio-centric focus, potentially attracting younger demographics.

Financially, Spotify’s focus on ‘Accelerated Execution’ in 2025, as per their earnings report, includes new tools for creators and listeners. However, competition remains fierce; a 2023 X post from Joe summarized yearly updates, noting Apple Music’s crossfade and collaborative playlists versus Spotify’s design tweaks. In 2025, Spotify has closed gaps, but hi-res could be the game-changer—if rolled out equitably.