Spotify Tests Hiding Create Button After User Backlash

Spotify AB, the Swedish audio streaming giant, is quietly testing a feature that could address one of the most persistent gripes among its user base: the ability to hide the “Create” button in its mobile app’s navigation bar. This button, introduced in a recent update, has sparked widespread frustration by replacing the beloved heart icon used for quickly liking songs, forcing users into a more cumbersome process of adding tracks to playlists.

The change has not gone unnoticed, with users venting on social media and forums about how it disrupts their listening flow. For instance, the “Create” button now requires multiple taps to achieve what was once a single action, leading to accidental additions to unintended playlists and a general sense of interface clutter.

User Backlash and the Push for Customization

This development comes amid broader criticisms of Spotify’s frequent interface tweaks, which some insiders view as experiments in user engagement but often alienate loyal subscribers. According to a report from TechRadar, the hide option is appearing for select users in app version 9.0.64.608, suggesting a phased rollout that could expand based on feedback. TechRadar notes that while some team members still see the button, others have access to a toggle in settings, hinting at A/B testing before a full deployment.

Industry analysts see this as Spotify’s response to mounting pressure from competitors like Apple Music, which offers more streamlined customization. Posts on platforms like Reddit’s r/truespotify subreddit, as highlighted in various discussions, reveal users’ exasperation with similar features, such as the removal of “Don’t Play This” options in past updates, forcing workarounds that degrade the experience.

Implications for Spotify’s Product Strategy

Spotify’s history of iterative changes— from introducing AI-driven DJ features to sponsored recommendations—reflects a strategy aimed at boosting time spent in-app and ad revenue. However, as TechRadar detailed in an earlier piece on disabling Smart Shuffle, these additions often backfire, prompting secret rollouts of fixes to quell discontent without public admission.

For industry insiders, this hide feature underscores a delicate balance: innovate to retain market share, currently at over 30% globally, while avoiding churn. Data from user sentiment on X (formerly Twitter) shows relief among those spotting the option, with one post echoing widespread sentiment: “Thank god finally,” mirroring reports in The US Sun about hidden settings alleviating annoyances.

Broader Industry Trends and Future Outlook

This move aligns with a trend in tech where user empowerment through toggles is becoming standard, as seen in Google’s Android updates allowing interface personalization. Spotify, facing regulatory scrutiny in Europe over app store practices, may be preempting complaints by enhancing control, potentially reducing churn rates that hovered around 4% last quarter.

Yet, questions remain about the rollout’s speed. TechRadar has reached out to Spotify for confirmation, but as of now, users are advised to check for updates in the coming days. If successful, this could pave the way for more granular customizations, like hiding AI recommendations or sponsored content, which TechRadar has chronicled as ongoing pain points.

Challenges Ahead for Streaming Giants

Ultimately, Spotify’s willingness to backtrack on the “Create” button highlights a key lesson for the streaming sector: user interface decisions can make or break loyalty in a saturated market. With premium subscribers nearing 250 million, even minor annoyances amplified on social media can impact growth. Insiders speculate this feature might integrate with upcoming AI enhancements, but for now, it’s a small win for users tired of unsolicited changes.

As the company navigates these waters, the hide option could signal a shift toward more user-centric design, potentially influencing rivals to follow suit in an era where personalization is paramount.