Advertise with Us
AppDevNews

Spotify Revamps Apple TV 4K App with Lyrics, Podcasts, and Music Videos

Spotify has revamped its Apple TV 4K app, adding features like lyrics display, queue management, podcasts, and music videos for a seamless mobile-to-home experience. This update enhances multimedia integration, boosts user engagement, and positions Spotify against rivals like Apple Music. It aligns with trends in cross-device consistency, potentially reshaping living-room streaming.
Spotify Revamps Apple TV 4K App with Lyrics, Podcasts, and Music Videos
Written by Maya Perez
Monday, October 27, 2025

Spotify’s decision to overhaul its app for Apple’s TV platform marks a significant shift in how streaming services are adapting to living-room entertainment, potentially reshaping user expectations for integrated media experiences. The music giant has rolled out a completely redesigned application for the Apple TV 4K, introducing features that bridge the gap between mobile and home viewing. This update, detailed in a recent report by 9to5Mac, includes enhancements like lyrics display, queue management, and seamless integration of podcasts and music videos, bringing the app closer in functionality to its iOS counterpart.

Industry observers note that this move comes at a time when competition in the streaming sector is intensifying, with platforms vying for dominance in non-mobile environments. Spotify’s revamp allows users to control playback from their iPhones while viewing on the big screen, a feature that echoes Apple’s own ecosystem synergies but extends them to third-party services. As Engadget highlights, the update also incorporates remote control capabilities, enabling smoother navigation without relying solely on the Apple TV remote.

Enhancing User Engagement Through Multimedia Integration

For industry insiders, the inclusion of music videos and podcasts in the Apple TV app represents a strategic pivot toward multimedia convergence. Previously, Spotify’s tvOS presence was criticized for its limited features, often feeling like a stripped-down version of the mobile app. Now, users can access video content directly, which could boost dwell time and subscription retention, especially among households that use Apple TV as a central hub for entertainment.

This development aligns with broader trends in the tech sector, where companies are pushing for cross-device consistency to combat user fragmentation. According to How-To Geek, the overhaul addresses long-standing complaints about app parity on less common operating systems like tvOS, making Spotify more competitive against rivals such as Apple Music, which has long enjoyed native advantages on Apple’s hardware.

Technical Upgrades and Compatibility Considerations

Delving deeper into the technical aspects, the new app leverages tvOS 26’s capabilities, including improved audio handling and visual enhancements that make lyrics more readable on larger screens. This synergy with Apple’s latest software update, as explored in another 9to5Mac piece, suggests Spotify is optimizing for hardware-specific features like the Apple TV 4K’s 4K HDR support, potentially elevating the listening experience to cinematic levels.

However, not all feedback has been uniformly positive. Some users, as reported by TechRadar, point out lingering issues such as inconsistent offline functionality or the lack of certain premium features without an active subscription, which could hinder adoption among casual viewers.

Strategic Implications for Spotify’s Ecosystem Play

From a business perspective, this app refresh could be part of Spotify’s broader push to expand beyond audio-only streaming, challenging video-centric services like YouTube Music. Insiders speculate that by enhancing the Apple TV experience, Spotify is positioning itself for future integrations, perhaps with emerging smart home technologies or even Apple’s rumored updates to its TV hardware lineup.

The timing is noteworthy, coinciding with whispers of a new Apple TV 4K model, as mentioned in 9to5Mac‘s coverage of Apple’s home product roadmap. If Spotify’s app sets a new standard, it might pressure competitors to follow suit, fostering innovation in how streaming services interact with connected devices.

Potential Challenges and Future Outlook

Yet, challenges remain in monetizing these features effectively. Spotify must navigate Apple’s App Store policies, which have historically sparked tensions over in-app purchases and revenue shares. The update’s success will likely depend on user adoption metrics in the coming months, with analytics from platforms like Apple potentially influencing further iterations.

Looking ahead, this could signal a wave of similar updates across other smart TV ecosystems, as Spotify aims to unify its user interface. For industry players, it’s a reminder that in the battle for living-room real estate, feature-rich apps are key to retaining loyalty amid a crowded market of entertainment options.

Subscribe for Updates

AppDevNews Newsletter

The AppDevNews Email Newsletter keeps you up to speed on the latest in application development. Perfect for developers, engineers, and tech leaders.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |