Spotify Removes AI Tracks Falsely Credited to Deceased Artists

In the rapidly evolving landscape of music streaming, Spotify has found itself at the center of a heated controversy involving artificial intelligence and the legacies of deceased artists.

Reports emerged this week that the platform had to remove an AI-generated track falsely attributed to Blaze Foley, a folk singer who died in 1989—36 years ago. The song, titled “Together,” appeared on Foley’s official artist page, complete with AI-created album art that bore no resemblance to the late musician. This incident, highlighted in a detailed account by TechRadar, underscores the growing challenges of moderating AI content in the digital music ecosystem.

The track was uploaded via TikTok’s SoundOn distribution service, which partners with Spotify to streamline music releases. According to investigations, similar unauthorized AI songs surfaced under the profiles of other late artists, such as country legend Guy Clark, who passed away in 2016. These tracks, including one called “Happened to You,” were flagged for deceptive practices and promptly pulled after complaints from record labels and estates. Industry observers note that this isn’t an isolated case; Spotify’s vast library, boasting over 100 million tracks, has increasingly become a battleground for AI-generated content that blurs the lines between authentic artistry and algorithmic imitation.

The Ethical Quandary of AI in Music Legacy

At the heart of the uproar is the ethical dilemma of exploiting deceased artists’ names without consent. Music executives argue that such practices not only dilute the value of genuine catalogs but also raise profound questions about intellectual property rights. As reported by NotebookCheck.net, the songs appeared without approval from record companies, prompting swift backlash from organizations like the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Insiders point out that AI tools, capable of mimicking vocal styles and lyrics based on existing works, could flood platforms with posthumous “releases,” potentially confusing fans and undermining artists’ estates.

Spotify’s response has been to emphasize its content moderation policies, stating that it prohibits deceptive AI uploads and relies on a combination of automated filters and human review. However, critics, including those cited in a BusinessToday analysis, argue that the company’s systems are inadequate for the scale of the problem. With AI music generation advancing rapidly—tools like Suno and Udio allowing users to create tracks in seconds—the platform faces mounting pressure to implement stricter verification processes, perhaps integrating blockchain for provenance tracking.

Industry-Wide Implications and Regulatory Horizons

This scandal arrives amid broader industry tensions over AI’s role in creative fields. Major labels like Universal Music Group have already sued AI firms for copyright infringement, and Spotify’s own experiments with AI playlists have drawn scrutiny. A Slashdot discussion thread revealed user outrage, with many calling for transparent labeling of AI content to preserve artistic integrity. For industry insiders, the incident highlights vulnerabilities in distribution partnerships, such as with TikTok, where lax oversight can lead to reputational damage.

Looking ahead, experts predict regulatory intervention could reshape the landscape. In the European Union, upcoming AI regulations might mandate disclosures for generated content, while U.S. lawmakers debate similar measures. Spotify, which reported over 600 million users in its latest earnings, must balance innovation with trust to avoid alienating creators. As one music attorney told PCMag, “This is just the tip of the iceberg—without robust safeguards, AI could commoditize legacies that took lifetimes to build.” The controversy serves as a cautionary tale, urging platforms to prioritize ethics over expediency in an era where technology revives the voices of the past, often without permission.