Spotify Removes 75 Million AI-Generated ‘Slop’ Tracks Amid Complaints

In a rare admission from one of the music streaming giants, Spotify has publicly acknowledged that its platform has been inundated with AI-generated “slop”—low-quality, algorithmically produced tracks that clutter playlists and dilute the listening experience. This revelation comes amid growing frustration from artists, labels, and users who have long complained about the proliferation of fake songs masquerading as legitimate music. According to a report in Futurism, Spotify’s efforts to combat this issue have so far fallen flat, highlighting deeper challenges in moderating content in an era of rapid AI advancement.

The problem isn’t new, but its scale is staggering. Over the past year, Spotify has removed more than 75 million spammy tracks, many of which were AI-generated deepfakes or fraudulent uploads designed to game the system for royalties. This cleanup effort, detailed in updates from BusinessToday, targets not just AI slop but also music impersonation, where bots or bad actors upload tracks under the names of real artists. Yet, as industry observers note, these measures arrive after years of unchecked growth, with AI tools enabling anyone to churn out endless streams of generic audio content.

The Rise of AI-Generated Music and Its Toll on Platforms

High-profile cases underscore the severity. For instance, the Spotify page for Bon Iver’s side project, Volcano Choir, recently featured a suspicious AI-generated track that slipped through the cracks, as reported in Futurism. Similarly, dead artists like folk singer Blaze Foley have had their profiles populated with unauthorized AI songs, a “ghoulish” practice exposed in another Futurism piece, without consent from families or estates. These incidents reveal how AI is not only flooding the service but also eroding trust in artist catalogs.

Spotify’s response includes new policies aimed at deepfakes and fraudulent uploads, such as enhanced detection systems and potential industry standards for AI labeling. A Stereogum article notes that while the company claims to be bolstering protections, remnants like the Volcano Choir track persist, suggesting the cleanup is uneven. Insiders point out that the sheer volume—up to 43% of songs on the platform at one point, according to posts found on X—makes comprehensive moderation a Herculean task, especially as AI generation becomes more sophisticated.

Industry-Wide Implications and Artist Backlash

Beyond Spotify, the issue affects competitors like Deezer, where AI-generated uploads have surged since early 2025, often aimed at fraudulent plays to siphon royalties from human creators. Ed Newton-Rex, a music tech expert, highlighted this trend in posts on X, estimating dramatic growth in such content across streaming services. This not only diverts earnings but also hampers discovery algorithms, burying genuine music under waves of slop.

Artists and labels are pushing back, with some pulling their catalogs in protest, as seen in reactions to Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s investments in AI-related ventures. A MobileSyrup report details how Spotify is now cracking down on clones and deepfakes, but critics argue it’s too little, too late. For example, an “indie band” called The Velvet Sundown initially denied AI involvement before admitting it, per Futurism, illustrating the deceptive tactics at play.

Challenges in Detection and Future Safeguards

Detection remains a core challenge, with AI slop often blending seamlessly into playlists. Stanford research, covered in Futurism, shows that AI tools are not boosting productivity but creating more work for humans to fix errors, a dynamic playing out in music moderation. Spotify’s new AI spam filter, as announced in FinancialContent, aims to automate removals, yet experts warn that without transparent labeling and cross-industry collaboration, the problem could worsen.

User sentiment, reflected in posts on X, reveals widespread annoyance, with listeners reporting AI tracks infiltrating recommended playlists and even “AI DJ” features interrupting with babble. One post lamented the dystopian shift where platforms prioritize cost-cutting over artist payments. As Spotify navigates this, the broader industry must grapple with balancing innovation and integrity.

Toward a Cleaner Streaming Ecosystem

Looking ahead, Spotify’s initiatives could set precedents, but success hinges on enforcement. A Lifehacker overview emphasizes the need for banning deepfakes outright and fostering artist protections. Meanwhile, cases like AI-generated podcasts flooding the market, as critiqued in Futurism, suggest the slop epidemic extends beyond music, potentially reshaping content creation norms.

Ultimately, this admission from Spotify signals a turning point, but for industry insiders, the real test lies in whether these policies can stem the tide of AI-generated noise without stifling legitimate creativity. As one X post put it, the “garbage truck era” of AI cleanup is just beginning, and platforms like Spotify will need robust strategies to reclaim their role as curators of quality audio.