Spotify Launches Audiobooks+ in US: 15 Hours for Premium at $9.99

Spotify’s push into audiobooks took a significant step forward this week with the U.S. launch of its Audiobooks+ service, a move that underscores the streaming giant’s ambition to diversify beyond music and podcasts. According to a report from 9to5Mac, the service, which has been rolling out gradually in other markets, now offers American subscribers enhanced access to over 250,000 audiobook titles, bundled with additional listening hours for a monthly fee.

This expansion builds on Spotify’s initial foray into audiobooks in 2022, when it began selling titles individually. The new tier, priced at $9.99 per month as an add-on to Premium plans, provides 15 hours of listening time, a substantial increase from the basic inclusions in standard subscriptions. Industry observers note that this positions Spotify as a direct competitor to Audible, Amazon’s dominant player in the space, potentially reshaping how consumers access spoken-word content.

Strategic Expansion Amid Market Pressures

For Spotify, the timing aligns with broader efforts to boost revenue streams amid rising costs and competitive pressures. As detailed in a TechCrunch analysis, the launch extends audiobook benefits to family and duo plan members for the first time in the U.S., addressing a long-standing gap that left secondary users without access. This inclusivity could drive higher retention rates, especially among households where multiple members share interests in literature and self-improvement genres.

Moreover, the service’s rollout follows trials in Canada, Ireland, and other regions, where user feedback helped refine features like seamless integration with music playlists. Spotify executives have emphasized that Audiobooks+ isn’t just about quantity but quality, with curated recommendations powered by the platform’s algorithms, drawing from listening habits across audio formats.

Economic Implications for Content Creators

From an industry perspective, this development raises questions about royalty structures and creator compensation. Audiobooks+ operates on a model where authors and publishers receive payments based on listening time, similar to music streaming, but with nuances that could favor high-engagement titles. A piece from Engadget highlights how this might incentivize longer-form content, potentially benefiting epic fantasy series or in-depth non-fiction over shorter works.

Critics, however, point to ongoing debates about fair pay in streaming. Spotify’s recent price hikes, as reported in various outlets including 9to5Mac, suggest that add-ons like Audiobooks+ are part of a strategy to offset losses from music royalties, which consumed a significant portion of the company’s $14 billion in 2024 revenue.

Consumer Adoption and Future Outlook

Early indicators suggest strong potential uptake, particularly among younger demographics who already blend podcasts and books in their daily routines. With the iOS app now supporting direct purchases—a change noted in a May 2025 9to5Mac update—this frictionless experience could accelerate adoption, bypassing previous App Store restrictions.

Looking ahead, Spotify’s audiobook ambitions may extend to exclusive content deals, mirroring its podcast investments. As the company reported in its Q2 2025 earnings via RouteNote Blog, subscriber growth exceeded expectations, fueled by multimedia expansions. Yet, success will hinge on balancing user value with profitability, especially as rivals like Apple Books and Google Play intensify their offerings.

Challenges in a Crowded Field

One hurdle remains regulatory scrutiny, with antitrust concerns over Spotify’s market power in audio streaming. The European Union’s ongoing probes could influence how such services evolve globally. Domestically, U.S. subscribers might weigh Audiobooks+ against standalone options, where pricing and library depth vary widely.

Ultimately, this launch signals Spotify’s bet on audiobooks as a growth engine, potentially transforming it from a music app into a comprehensive audio hub. Industry insiders will watch closely to see if it disrupts established players or merely carves out a niche.