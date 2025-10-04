SpaceX Took Chinese Investments Despite US Military Ties, Court Reveals

In a revelation that has sent ripples through the aerospace and defense sectors, newly unsealed court testimony has exposed that Elon Musk’s SpaceX accepted direct investments from Chinese entities, despite the company’s deep entanglements with the U.S. military. This disclosure, stemming from a Delaware court case, marks the first public confirmation of such financial ties, raising pointed questions about foreign influence in a firm pivotal to American national security.

The testimony, delivered by a SpaceX insider during a legal battle over the company’s valuation, detailed how Chinese investors funneled money directly into the rocket maker. According to reports from Futurism, the insider candidly admitted, “They obviously have Chinese investors to be honest,” highlighting a practice that SpaceX had previously shrouded in secrecy.

Unveiling the Investment Channels

Further scrutiny reveals that SpaceX has navigated these investments through offshore entities, such as those in the Cayman Islands, to maintain a veneer of distance. A March investigation by ProPublica uncovered that the company views direct Chinese ownership as “fraught” due to its status as a key U.S. military contractor, yet permits such funds if routed through these secrecy hubs. Experts cited in the piece described this as a deliberate policy of obfuscation, potentially skirting federal oversight.

This approach contrasts sharply with SpaceX’s public stance on international dealings. The company, which has secured billions in Pentagon contracts, including a recent $714 million award for military launches as reported by The Times of India, must adhere to strict regulations on foreign investments to protect sensitive technologies.

National Security Implications

The implications for U.S. defense are profound, as SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network and rocket capabilities underpin critical military operations. Insiders and analysts worry that Chinese capital could grant Beijing undue leverage, especially amid escalating U.S.-China tensions over technology and space dominance. A separate ProPublica article from October emphasized that this is the first disclosure of direct Chinese stakes, prompting calls for congressional review.

Musk, known for his outspoken views on global affairs, has not directly addressed these specific allegations in recent statements. However, posts on X (formerly Twitter) from Musk, including one from 2023 where he discussed restrictions on hiring non-U.S. residents due to arms trafficking laws, underscore SpaceX’s awareness of international compliance challenges. This latest controversy adds to ongoing debates about the billionaire’s companies, which also include Tesla’s significant operations in China.

Broader Context and Future Scrutiny

Industry observers note that SpaceX’s valuation, now exceeding $200 billion, has attracted a diverse investor pool, but the Chinese element stands out given the firm’s $22 billion in federal contracts, as highlighted in a Fortune report earlier this year. Competitors like Blue Origin face their own hurdles, such as awaiting national security clearances for launches, yet SpaceX’s dominance persists.

As regulators and lawmakers digest these revelations, the case could lead to tighter controls on foreign investments in defense-related tech firms. For now, it underscores the delicate balance between innovation, global capital, and safeguarding American interests in an increasingly competitive space race.