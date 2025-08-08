Space Economy Booms to $1.8 Trillion by 2035, Echoing 1990s Internet

The space economy is exploding, much like the internet did in the 1990s, yet many corporations remain on the sidelines, missing out on transformative opportunities. Entrepreneurs and investors are flocking to ventures that promise to redefine connectivity, resource extraction, and even daily life, but traditional businesses often view space as a niche playground for governments and billionaires. This oversight could prove costly as the sector’s value surges toward $1.8 trillion by 2035, driven by advancements in satellite technology, reusable rockets, and commercial spaceflight.

A recent article in Fast Company likens space to the “next internet,” arguing that just as the web revolutionized commerce and communication, orbital innovations are poised to create entirely new markets. Companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin are not just launching rockets; they’re building infrastructures that enable everything from global broadband to asteroid mining, yet Fortune 500 firms are largely absent, deterred by high risks and regulatory hurdles.

Unlocking Orbital Connectivity

Satellite constellations are at the forefront, promising ubiquitous internet access that could bridge the digital divide. Starlink, operated by SpaceX, already boasts over 6 million users in 140 countries, evolving from home broadband to direct-to-cell services that integrate with everyday smartphones. Posts on X highlight investor enthusiasm, with users praising Starlink’s natural monopoly through its 8,000-satellite network, potentially tapping a $100 billion market in satellite internet alone.

Meanwhile, emerging players like AST SpaceMobile are surging, with shares up 149% year-to-date, thanks to satellite-to-phone broadband tech that could unlock global connectivity without traditional towers. According to a report from the World Economic Forum, these technologies are accelerating the space economy’s growth, as falling launch costs—down 95% in the past decade—make deployment feasible for startups and enterprises alike.

The Boom in Space Tourism and Beyond

Space tourism is no longer science fiction, with companies positioning for explosive growth in civilian travel. Virgin Galactic, Boeing, SpaceX, and Blue Origin are key players, as noted in a recent press release from DataM Intelligence 4Market Research, forecasting the market to soar as suborbital flights become routine by 2025. Market analyses project the sector reaching new heights by 2035, driven by innovations in reusable spacecraft that lower barriers to entry.

Beyond tourism, lunar services are gaining traction. Intuitive Machines, ticker LUNR, is eyed for its NASA contracts despite recent stock dips, with X posts from investors like Space Investor touting its potential in lunar landers. The StartUs Insights Space Industry Outlook 2025 emphasizes emerging trends like hyperspectral imaging for AI-driven geospatial applications, where firms like Planet Labs (PL) are up 53% year-to-date, revolutionizing agriculture and environmental monitoring.

Launch Services: The Backbone of Expansion

The launch sector is foundational, with providers like Rocket Lab (RKLB) redefining access through small-satellite missions and reusable rockets like Neutron. X users, including Shay Boloor, describe RKLB as the “FedEx of space,” highlighting its role in a $1.8 trillion ecosystem alongside picks like Redwire (RDW) for infrastructure. A forecast from openPR.com pegs the space launch services market at $46.1 billion by 2033, growing at 13.9% CAGR, fueled by commercial demands.

Policy and infrastructure are critical enablers, as detailed in PwC’s space industry trends report, which notes how government incentives and private investments are shaping strategies. Yet, challenges persist: regulatory delays and geopolitical tensions could slow progress, as seen in competitions between Starlink and rivals like Amazon’s Project Kuiper.

Innovation Ecosystems and Future Bets

The rise of business challenges, such as the Philippine Space Agency’s Space Business Innovation Challenge 2025, is fostering startups in sustainable space tech, from prototyping to ideation. X sentiment reflects optimism, with posts labeling companies like Sidus Space (SIDU) and Terran Orbital (LLAP) as key in infrastructure, while free space optic communication trends, per openPR.com, point to long-term outlooks through 2034 for high-speed data transfer.

For industry insiders, the message is clear: space isn’t a distant frontier but an immediate arena for diversification. As Oliver Wyman’s 2024 insights suggest, focusing on next-gen launch vehicles and lunar activity will yield immense potential. Companies ignoring this could find themselves obsolete, much like those who dismissed the internet boom.