S&P Affirms US AA+ Rating, Cites Trump Tariffs for Deficit Relief

In a move that underscores the complex interplay between trade policy and fiscal health, S&P Global Ratings has affirmed its “AA+” long-term sovereign credit rating for the United States, pointing to the offsetting effects of tariff revenues amid expansive fiscal measures. The decision, announced on Monday, highlights how President Donald Trump’s aggressive tariff regime is expected to generate substantial income, counterbalancing the budgetary strains from his recent tax cuts and spending initiatives. Analysts at S&P emphasized that these revenues could mitigate potential downgrades, maintaining a stable outlook despite ongoing debates over the long-term economic impacts.

This affirmation comes at a time when the U.S. economy is navigating heightened trade tensions, with tariffs imposed on a wide array of imports since Trump’s return to office in January. According to the ratings agency, the baseline 10% tariff on all imports, along with targeted duties on specific products and countries, is projected to bolster government coffers significantly. This fiscal buffer is seen as crucial in an environment where the general government deficit is anticipated to average 6.0% of GDP from 2025 to 2028, a notable improvement from the 7.5% in 2024 and the 9.8% average during 2020-2023.

Tariff Revenues as a Fiscal Lifeline: How Trade Policies Are Reshaping U.S. Debt Dynamics in the Face of Mounting Deficits

S&P’s report, as detailed in coverage from Reuters, notes that without these tariff inflows, the fiscal profile might have faced greater pressure from the “massive tax-cut and spending bill.” The agency’s analysts, including Lisa Schineller, project that net government debt will surpass 100% of GDP in the coming three years, yet the stable rating reflects confidence in the U.S.’s institutional strengths and economic resilience. This perspective aligns with broader market sentiments, where tariffs, despite criticism from economists for potentially inflating consumer prices and disrupting global supply chains, are credited with providing a revenue stream that softens the blow of deficit-financed policies.

Comparisons with peer agencies add nuance to S&P’s stance. For instance, Moody’s downgraded the U.S. rating in May due to escalating debt concerns, while Fitch recently affirmed its “AA+” rating with a stable outlook, also citing tariff-driven revenue growth in a report from Investing.com. These divergent views underscore the uncertainty surrounding tariffs’ net economic effects, with S&P warning that any erosion of Federal Reserve independence—amid Trump’s vocal criticisms of the central bank—could jeopardize the rating.

Navigating Economic Uncertainties: The Role of Federal Reserve Independence and Projected Deficits in Sustaining U.S. Creditworthiness

Industry insiders point out that S&P’s affirmation offers a rare endorsement of Trump’s trade war tactics, which have roiled markets and drawn international backlash. As reported by Yahoo Finance, the decision suggests that “meaningful tariff revenue” will generally offset weaker fiscal outcomes tied to recent legislation. However, the agency cautions that the Federal Reserve’s ability to manage inflation and financial vulnerabilities remains pivotal, especially as it faces pressure to lower rates more aggressively.

Looking ahead, the stable outlook hinges on tariffs delivering as promised without triggering retaliatory measures that could harm growth. Projections from S&P, echoed in analysis by The Financial Times, indicate a modest deficit reduction, but economists debate the sustainability. If tariffs lead to higher inflation or slowed economic activity, the fiscal offset might prove illusory, potentially pressuring the rating anew.

Beyond the Rating: Broader Implications for Global Trade and Domestic Policy in a Tariff-Driven Economy

For financial markets, this rating stability provides reassurance amid volatility, yet it raises questions about the U.S.’s reliance on protectionist measures. Coverage in CBS News highlights how S&P expects these revenues to “shore up the nation’s finances,” but warns of risks if political developments undermine key institutions. As the 2025 fiscal year unfolds, stakeholders will closely monitor tariff collections against spending commitments, with the potential for rating adjustments if the balance tips unfavorably.

Ultimately, S&P’s decision reflects a pragmatic assessment of current policies, blending optimism about revenue gains with cautionary notes on structural challenges. For industry leaders, it signals that while tariffs may buy time, enduring fiscal discipline and independent monetary policy will be essential to preserving the U.S.’s elite credit standing in an increasingly uncertain global environment.