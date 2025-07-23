S&P 500 CEOs Earn 285 Times Median Worker Pay in 2024 Report

The AFL-CIO’s latest Executive Paywatch report, released on Wednesday, paints a stark picture of America’s widening income chasm, revealing that CEOs at the nation’s largest public companies earned an average of $18.9 million in 2024—285 times the median worker’s pay of $66,000. This gap, up from 272-to-1 the previous year, underscores a persistent trend where executive compensation surges amid economic pressures on rank-and-file employees. Drawing from disclosures in corporate proxy statements, the report highlights how S&P 500 leaders pocketed pay packages that would require a typical worker to toil since before the American Revolution—specifically from 1755—to match a single year’s CEO haul.

This disparity isn’t abstract; it’s rooted in real-world impacts. For instance, at companies like Amazon and Walmart, the ratios exceed 1,000-to-1, with CEOs amassing fortunes while many employees rely on public assistance. The CNN Business coverage of the report notes that even as inflation cooled, corporate profits soared, funneling gains disproportionately to the C-suite rather than wage increases for workers.

The Historical Escalation of Pay Inequality

Tracing back to the 1960s, when CEO-to-worker ratios hovered around 20-to-1, the current figures represent a dramatic escalation fueled by stock-based incentives and performance bonuses. The AFL-CIO, America’s largest labor federation, argues this isn’t merit-based but a symptom of lax corporate governance, where boards prioritize short-term stock gains over long-term equity. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users like the AFL-CIO’s official account amplify this sentiment, decrying how “greedy CEOs are back at it again,” with one viral thread noting the average CEO pay jumped 18% in a single year.

Comparisons with prior years reveal a pattern: In 2021, per a Pensions & Investments analysis of an earlier AFL-CIO report, S&P 500 CEOs averaged $18.3 million amid post-pandemic rebounds, yet worker wages stagnated. Fast-forward to 2024, and the gap has widened further, exacerbated by a stock market boom that inflated equity awards.

Industry-Specific Trends and Outliers

Drilling into sectors, technology and finance dominate the high end. Tesla’s Elon Musk, for example, topped the list with a staggering $23 billion package in 2018 (though not directly covered in this report), setting a precedent for outsized rewards. The 2025 Paywatch data, accessible via the AFL-CIO’s dedicated site, lists current outliers like Broadcom’s Hock Tan at over $161 million, yielding a 2,881-to-1 ratio. Meanwhile, in retail and hospitality, where median pay often lingers below $30,000, executives reap multiples that labor advocates call unsustainable.

Broader news scans, including a recent ABC17News piece, emphasize the historical analogy: A worker starting in 1740 would just now equal one CEO’s annual take. This resonates on X, where accounts like More Perfect Union highlight how such ratios erode the middle class, with one post noting a leap from 21:1 in 1965 to 386:1 today—though the AFL-CIO pegs the 2024 average at 285:1.

Implications for Corporate Governance and Policy

Critics argue this pay inflation stems from flawed incentives, with boards often comprising peers who benefit from mutual back-scratching. The report calls for reforms like say-on-pay votes and clawback provisions, echoing sentiments in a Associated Press article from May 2025, which reported a nearly 10% rise in S&P 500 CEO pay amid robust market performance. Yet, worker wages grew only 4.1%, per Bureau of Labor Statistics data, fueling debates on income inequality.

Labor leaders, including AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, frame this as a moral failing, urging shareholders to demand accountability. On X, discussions from users like Fuck You I Quit vent frustration over “staggering” ratios, with searchable threads revealing public outrage at companies where CEOs earn 1,000 times more than frontline staff.

Looking Ahead: Potential Shifts in Executive Compensation

Emerging trends suggest some pushback. Proxy advisory firms like ISS are increasingly recommending against excessive packages, and regulatory scrutiny from the SEC on pay-ratio disclosures—mandated since 2015—could intensify. A Compensation Advisory Partners update from three weeks ago notes that while CFO pay trails CEOs, overall C-suite compensation rose 8% in 2024, driven by bonuses tied to ESG metrics.

However, without systemic change, the gap may persist. As one X post from People Who Work put it, workers are “fighting back against corporate greed,” signaling a growing movement. The AFL-CIO’s report isn’t just data—it’s a call to action, warning that unchecked executive pay threatens economic stability and worker morale in an era of rising union activity.