South Korea’s Lee Warns US $350B Demands Risk 1997-Like Crisis

Escalating Tensions in U.S.-South Korea Trade Talks

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has issued a stark warning about the potential economic fallout from U.S. investment demands, likening the situation to the devastating 1997 Asian financial crisis that nearly crippled his nation’s economy. In an exclusive interview, Lee told Reuters that acquiescing to the current U.S. proposals could plunge South Korea into a similar meltdown, with widespread repercussions for global supply chains and investor confidence.

The demands stem from recent summits between Lee and U.S. President Donald Trump, where discussions centered on massive investment pledges from South Korean firms into American projects. Reports indicate that Trump has pushed for commitments exceeding $350 billion, including sectors like manufacturing, energy, and technology, as part of broader trade negotiations aimed at reducing the U.S. trade deficit.

Historical Echoes and Economic Vulnerabilities

This push comes amid heightened scrutiny of bilateral relations, with Trump touting what he calls a “great relationship” while insisting on favorable terms. According to details from a CNBC report, earlier announcements included a $150 billion investment pledge from South Korean companies, alongside orders for Boeing airplanes and purchases of South Korean ships, signaling an attempt to balance trade flows.

However, Lee argues that the scale and structure of these demands lack necessary safeguards, potentially forcing South Korea to liquidate assets or borrow heavily, echoing the currency devaluations and corporate bankruptcies of 1997. That crisis, triggered by excessive foreign debt and speculative attacks, led to an International Monetary Fund bailout and years of austerity measures.

Investment Pledges Under Scrutiny

Industry analysts note that South Korean conglomerates, or chaebols, such as Samsung and Hyundai, are already stretched thin by domestic economic slowdowns and geopolitical uncertainties, including tensions with North Korea. A Reuters exclusive highlights Lee’s concerns that without protections, these investments could destabilize Korea’s financial system, leading to capital flight and a weakened won.

Public sentiment, as reflected in various posts on X (formerly Twitter), shows a mix of alarm and skepticism. Some users point to Trump’s tariff threats as coercive tactics, with one post noting the irony of a $350 billion pledge amid looming 25% tariffs on South Korean goods, drawing parallels to past trade wars.

Broader Implications for Global Trade

The standoff raises questions about the sustainability of U.S. alliances in Asia, particularly as China looms as an alternative partner for South Korea. In a Investing.com article, experts warn that a crisis in South Korea could ripple through semiconductor and automotive industries, affecting global markets from Silicon Valley to Detroit.

Lee’s administration has pledged “bold” economic policies to counter these pressures, including fiscal stimulus and diversification of trade partners. Yet, with Trump’s team insisting on “U.S.-controlled” investments, negotiations remain fraught, as detailed in a Bloomberg report that underscores Trump’s criticism of South Korean instability.

Navigating Geopolitical Pressures

For industry insiders, the key lies in whether concessions can be made without triggering Lee’s predicted crisis. South Korea’s economy, heavily reliant on exports, faces a delicate balancing act: maintaining U.S. security alliances while safeguarding financial sovereignty. As one X post from a financial watcher put it, the demands could hit major banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America through exposure to Korean assets.

Ultimately, this episode underscores the evolving dynamics of international trade under protectionist policies. With Lee’s warning now public, markets are watching closely for signs of escalation or compromise, as the potential for a 1997-style crisis looms large over one of Asia’s powerhouse economies. Investors and policymakers alike must prepare for volatility, as the interplay between Washington and Seoul tests the limits of economic diplomacy in an increasingly fractured global order.