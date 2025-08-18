SoftBank Acquires Foxconn Ohio Plant for $375M to Build AI Servers

In a significant pivot for U.S. manufacturing and artificial intelligence infrastructure, SoftBank Group Corp. has acquired a former electric-vehicle plant in Ohio from Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn, to advance its ambitious Stargate project. The deal positions the facility as a key hub for producing AI servers, marking a new chapter for a site that once symbolized the challenges of America’s electric-vehicle ambitions.

According to details reported in Bloomberg, SoftBank purchased the Lordstown plant for approximately $375 million, with Foxconn retaining operational control. This arrangement allows the Taiwanese electronics giant to repurpose the factory from assembling EVs to manufacturing high-tech data center equipment essential for AI computations.

The Stargate Vision Takes Shape

The Stargate initiative, a $500 billion collaboration involving SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle Corp., aims to build massive data centers across the U.S. to power next-generation AI models. The Ohio site is poised to become the inaugural manufacturing outpost in this venture, focusing on servers that could support the energy-intensive demands of advanced AI training and inference.

Industry observers note that this move aligns with broader efforts to localize AI hardware production amid geopolitical tensions and supply-chain vulnerabilities. Foxconn’s expertise in assembling complex electronics, honed through years of producing iPhones for Apple Inc., makes it an ideal partner for scaling AI server output.

From Auto Assembly to AI Powerhouse

The Lordstown facility, originally a General Motors Co. plant that built the Chevrolet Cruze, was acquired by Foxconn in 2022 with promises of EV production. However, those plans faltered, leading to the recent sale. Now, under SoftBank’s ownership and Foxconn’s management, the site will churn out racks of servers equipped with cutting-edge chips, potentially from suppliers like Nvidia Corp.

Reuters highlighted in a recent report that this partnership underscores SoftBank’s strategy to accelerate Stargate’s rollout, with the Ohio plant serving as a testbed for integrating manufacturing with data center operations. The project’s scale is staggering, envisioning facilities that consume gigawatts of power to house millions of AI accelerators.

Implications for U.S. Tech Dominance

For industry insiders, this development signals a deepening commitment to bolstering American AI capabilities, especially in light of competitive pressures from global players. SoftBank’s involvement, led by visionary founder Masayoshi Son, brings substantial capital and international networks to the table, complementing OpenAI’s software prowess and Oracle’s cloud infrastructure expertise.

Tom’s Hardware reported that Foxconn’s continued operation ensures continuity and leverages its local workforce, which could create hundreds of jobs in advanced manufacturing. This not only revives a dormant industrial site but also positions Ohio as a emerging center for AI hardware innovation.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Yet, hurdles remain. The energy requirements for Stargate’s data centers are immense, raising questions about sustainability and grid capacity. Sources in TechCrunch have pointed out that similar projects have faced regulatory scrutiny over power usage, a factor that could influence the Ohio site’s expansion.

Looking ahead, this Foxconn-SoftBank alliance could set precedents for hybrid ownership models in tech manufacturing. As AI demands escalate, such collaborations may become the norm, blending foreign investment with domestic operations to fuel the next wave of technological advancement. With Stargate’s timeline accelerating, the Ohio plant stands as a concrete step toward realizing a half-trillion-dollar vision that could redefine global AI infrastructure.