Social Video Dominates Ads Amid Underreported Spend Challenges

In the rapidly evolving world of digital advertising, social video has emerged as a powerhouse, captivating audiences with short-form content on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. Yet, despite its dominance, accurately measuring ad spend in this sector remains elusive, often leading to underreported figures that skew industry insights. According to a recent analysis by MarTech, social video ad investments frequently get “lost” in broader reports due to inconsistent categorization, where expenditures are lumped into general social media or digital video buckets without clear delineation.

This misclassification not only distorts market share calculations but also hampers advertisers’ ability to optimize budgets effectively. For instance, the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) projects in its 2025 Digital Video Ad Spend & Strategy Full Report that social video will drive a significant portion of the nearly 60% of U.S. TV/video ad spend attributed to digital channels, yet fragmented data collection methods continue to obscure the true scale.

The Persistent Challenge of Fragmented Metrics

Industry insiders point to the lack of standardized measurement as a core issue, where platforms employ proprietary metrics that don’t align across ecosystems. eMarketer’s analysis of video ad trends highlights how advertisers grapple with “measurement headaches,” including attribution gaps in social video, where views, engagements, and conversions are tracked differently on YouTube versus TikTok.

Compounding this, ad fraud and bot-driven views inflate perceived performance, a problem echoed in recent posts on X where marketers discuss the $750 billion digital ad industry’s flaws, including rampant fraud that erodes trust in spend metrics. Without uniform standards, brands risk over- or under-investing, as evidenced by IAB’s January 2025 report noting double-digit growth in social video but persistent economic and AI-related challenges.

Pushing for Unified Standards

To address these hurdles, calls for industry-wide measurement standards are gaining momentum. The IAB advocates for cross-platform protocols that could standardize metrics like viewability and incrementality, potentially fixing the “lost spend” issue by ensuring social video is distinctly tracked. Deloitte’s 2025 Digital Media Trends underscores how hyperscale social platforms are redefining content consumption, yet measurement lags, with solutions like AI-driven analytics proposed to bridge gaps.

Implementing such standards isn’t without obstacles; resistance from platforms protective of their data silos remains a barrier. However, progress is evident in initiatives like those from IAB Australia, which reported in June 2025 that video advertising surged 27.5% amid evolving measurement challenges, pushing for probabilistic modeling to better capture co-viewing and real audience reach.

Innovative Solutions on the Horizon

Forward-thinking advertisers are turning to third-party tools for better transparency. MarTech’s deep dive suggests that adopting common frameworks, such as those integrating first-party data with AI, could reconcile discrepancies, allowing for accurate spend attribution in social video campaigns. This aligns with eMarketer’s forecast of U.S. social video spend reaching $48.89 billion in 2024, with growth stalling slightly by 2026 due to unresolved measurement issues.

Moreover, insights from X discussions reveal marketers’ focus on metrics like spend velocity in platforms like Facebook, where rapid ad consumption signals success, but only if backed by reliable data. Brands achieving scale, as shared in industry audits, have cut wasteful spend by prioritizing incrementality over raw revenue, emphasizing the need for robust standards.

Overcoming Economic and Tech Barriers

Economic pressures, including signal loss from privacy regulations, further complicate measurement. The IAB’s April 2025 predictions via AdExchanger indicate social video overtaking CTV in spend, yet attribution remains foggy without standardized cross-device tracking.

Solutions like generative AI for personalized ads, as noted in WebProNews’s 2025 Social Media Ad Trends, offer promise, but ethical data practices are crucial to avoid exacerbating fraud. Industry experts argue that collaborative efforts, such as those piloted by major platforms, could establish benchmarks by late 2025, ensuring social video’s true value is no longer lost in reports.

The Path to Accurate Valuation

Ultimately, resolving these measurement challenges requires buy-in from all stakeholders. Hootsuite’s guide to 2025 social video metrics lists essentials like engagement rates and completion metrics, which, when standardized, could transform budgeting. As digital video ad spend grows 14% in 2025 per Marketing Dive’s coverage of IAB data, the push for clarity will define competitive edges.

By embracing these standards, advertisers can unlock social video’s full potential, turning fragmented data into actionable insights that drive sustainable growth in an increasingly video-centric market.