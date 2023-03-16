Google has discovered 0-day vulnerabilities in Samsung’s Exynos modems that impact the most recent Pixel and Samsung devices.
Emmett Shear Is Resigning As Twitch CEO
Emmett Shear has announced he is resigning as CEO of Twitch “to be fully there for” his first child.
5 Reasons to Finance Electronic Devices
There are many reasons that you’ll want to finance electronic devices. See more in the article below.
FCC Adopts Its First Rules Blocking Scam Texts
The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on scam texting, adopting its first set of rules aimed at the practice.
YouTube TV Is Raising Prices
YouTube TV is raising prices for its streaming service, citing rising content costs and an effort to “keep bringing you the best possible service.”
Baidu’s Ernie AI Reveal Stumbles Out of the Gate
Baidu has revealed its Ernie AI chatbot, and the result has been similar to Google’s AI reveal in that it has stumbled out of the gate.
The Travel Industry’s Growing Relationship With Social Commerce
Learn more about the close relationship that the travel industry has with social commerce in the article below.
Microsoft Appoints a New Lead Independent Director
Microsoft has announced the appointment of a Lead Independent Director, Sandra E. (Sandi) Peterson, Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.
Linux Distro Reviews: openSUSE Tumbleweed — Part 2
openSUSE Tumbleweed is a rolling release Linux distro, one that is something of a two-edged sword in terms of its features and usability.
One-Third of Organizations Struggle With Data Loss Prevention Systems
The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) has bad news for the industry, saying that nearly one-third of organizations struggle with data loss prevention (DLP) systems.
Samsung Plans to Build World’s Largest Semiconductor “Mega Cluster”
Samsung is planning to invest $230 billion to build the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturing “mega cluster.”
US Marine Corps Is Getting Into Software Development
The US Marines are launching the all-new Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF) to develop software for the Corps’ use.
Ransomware Survival 101: Don’t Follow Dish Network’s Playbook
Dish Network customers are still in limbo, with few answers weeks after the company was crippled by ransomware.
YouTube TV Unveils Four-Way Multiview Early Access
YouTube TV is testing out four-way multiview in early access, finally bringing one of fubuTV’s best features to the streaming service.
LinkedIn Users Will Be Able to Use AI to Help Create Their Profiles
If you’ve ever struggled to find the right words to describe your career on LinkedIn, the platform is deploying AI to help.
T-Mobile Acquiring Mint Mobile, Bringing Ryan Reynolds Onboard
T-Mobile has announced a deal to acquire Ka’ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.
Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Slated for June
A reliable leaker has revealed details about Google’s upcoming foldable Pixel phone, saying it will be available in June.
Google Adds Generative-AI to Google Workspace
Google is bringing generative-AI to Google Workspace, continuing its efforts to catch up to Microsoft.