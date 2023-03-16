Cybersecurity
CybersecurityUpdate
PSA: Disable Wi-Fi Calling, VoLTE on Pixel & Samsung Phones IMMEDIATELY

Google has discovered 0-day vulnerabilities in Samsung’s Exynos modems that impact the most recent Pixel and Samsung devices.

Twitch Icon
CEOTrends
Emmett Shear Is Resigning As Twitch CEO

Emmett Shear has announced he is resigning as CEO of Twitch “to be fully there for” his first child.

TikTok on Smartphone - Image by Nitish Gupta
SocialMediaNews
UK Joins US, EU, Canada In Banning TikTok From Government Devices

The UK has joined the US, EU, and Canada in banning TikTok from government devices, citing “a specific risk with government devices.”

electronic devices
EmergingTechnologiesUpdate
5 Reasons to Finance Electronic Devices

There are many reasons that you’ll want to finance electronic devices. See more in the article below.

Businessman Texting
BusinessCommunicationTrends
FCC Adopts Its First Rules Blocking Scam Texts

The Federal Communications Commission is cracking down on scam texting, adopting its first set of rules aimed at the practice.

YouTube TV Website
MediaTransformationUpdate
YouTube TV Is Raising Prices

YouTube TV is raising prices for its streaming service, citing rising content costs and an effort to “keep bringing you the best possible service.”

Baidu
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
Baidu’s Ernie AI Reveal Stumbles Out of the Gate

Baidu has revealed its Ernie AI chatbot, and the result has been similar to Google’s AI reveal in that it has stumbled out of the gate.

DigitalCommerceNews
The Travel Industry’s Growing Relationship With Social Commerce

Learn more about the close relationship that the travel industry has with social commerce in the article below.

Microsoft Headquarters
CEOTrends
Microsoft Appoints a New Lead Independent Director

Microsoft has announced the appointment of a Lead Independent Director, Sandra E. (Sandi) Peterson, Operating Partner at Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

openSUSE Tumbleweed Desktop - Credit The Linux Cast
ITProNews
Linux Distro Reviews: openSUSE Tumbleweed — Part 2

openSUSE Tumbleweed is a rolling release Linux distro, one that is something of a two-edged sword in terms of its features and usability.

Cloud Computing - Image by Pete Linforth
CloudSecurityUpdate
One-Third of Organizations Struggle With Data Loss Prevention Systems

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) has bad news for the industry, saying that nearly one-third of organizations struggle with data loss prevention (DLP) systems.

Samsung 3-Nanometer Production - Credit Samsung
EmergingTechnologiesUpdate
Samsung Plans to Build World’s Largest Semiconductor “Mega Cluster”

Samsung is planning to invest $230 billion to build the world’s biggest semiconductor manufacturing “mega cluster.”

Software Development - Image by Innova Labs
SoftwareEngineerNews
US Marine Corps Is Getting Into Software Development

The US Marines are launching the all-new Marine Corps Software Factory (MCSWF) to develop software for the Corps’ use.

DISH Network
CybersecurityUpdate
Ransomware Survival 101: Don’t Follow Dish Network’s Playbook

Dish Network customers are still in limbo, with few answers weeks after the company was crippled by ransomware.

YouTube TV Multiview - Credit YouTube TV
MediaTransformationUpdate
YouTube TV Unveils Four-Way Multiview Early Access

YouTube TV is testing out four-way multiview in early access, finally bringing one of fubuTV’s best features to the streaming service.

LinkedIn Logo - Image by 3D Animation Production Company
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
LinkedIn Users Will Be Able to Use AI to Help Create Their Profiles

If you’ve ever struggled to find the right words to describe your career on LinkedIn, the platform is deploying AI to help.

Mike Sievert & Ryan Reynolds
5GRevolution
T-Mobile Acquiring Mint Mobile, Bringing Ryan Reynolds Onboard

T-Mobile has announced a deal to acquire Ka’ena Corporation, the parent company of Mint Mobile and Ultra Mobile.

Google Pixelbook
MobileDevPro
Google Pixel Fold Reportedly Slated for June

A reliable leaker has revealed details about Google’s upcoming foldable Pixel phone, saying it will be available in June.

TikTok
SocialMediaNews
TikTok May Split From ByteDance to Avoid US Ban

TikTok is considering drastic action in an effort to avoid a US ban, including the possibility of splitting from parent ByteDance.

Google Workspace AI
ArtificialIntelligenceTrends
Google Adds Generative-AI to Google Workspace

Google is bringing generative-AI to Google Workspace, continuing its efforts to catch up to Microsoft.