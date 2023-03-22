California may join Australia and Canada in forcing Big Tech to pay for news content, setting up a major confrontation with Silicon Valley.
Windows 11 False Security Notification Rears Its Head Again
Windows 11 users are once again seeing the “standard hardware security not supported” notification.
WhatsApp Adds New Group Features
WhatsApp has added new group features, including improved control over group privacy and better community features.
JPMorgan: US ‘Past the Point of No Return’ and Headed Toward Recession
JPMorgan is sounding the warning about the US economy, saying it is “already past the point of no return.”
Intel Is Losing Its Head of Graphics
Intel is losing Raja Koduri, its head of graphics, when the company is trying to take on Nvidia and AMD.
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Working on First Republic Rescue Plan
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is reportedly leading the charge to save First Republic Bank and restore confidence in the bank.
Google CEO: ‘Things Will Go Wrong’ With Bard AI
Google has finally released its Bard AI to the world, albeit via a waitlist, but Google CEO Sundar Pichai is warning “things will go wrong.”
Microsoft Brings DALL-E AI Image Creator to Bing
Microsoft is continuing its transformation of Bing into an AI powerhouse, adding the DALL-E AI image creator to its Bing AI.
Oracle Releases Java 20
Oracle has released Java 20, the latest Feature Release on the company’s six-month update cycle.
Amazon Is Shutting DPReview.com
Amazon is shutting down popular camera review site DPReview.com, ending a 25-year run.
Get Ready for Another Nvidia GPU Crunch
Gamers may enjoy a ready supply of Nvidia GPUs, but that may soon change as the AI market heats up.
Google Releases Bard AI to the Public
Google is moving to the next stage of its AI development, releasing it to the public to try out, although using it will require joining a waitlist.
Microsoft Is Taking a ‘Principled Approach’ to Changing Default Apps
Microsoft is going to make it much easier for users to change their default apps, adopting a “principled approach.”
Microsoft Adding ChatGPT Email Creation Into Viva Sales
Microsoft is taking another crack at Salesforce, integrating ChatGPT email creation into Viva Sales to make it easier for salespeople to communicate with clients.
Microsoft May Launch Mobile Game Store Next Year
Microsoft may launch a mobile game store next year in one of its most ambitious attempts to take on Apple and Google.
Zippyshare File Hosting Service Is Shutting Down After 17 Years
Zippyshare, the popular file hosting service, is shutting down after 17 years of operation, despite 45 million monthly visits.
Amazon Laying Off 9,000 More, With AWS Hard-Hit
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced the company plans to lay off an additional 9,000 employees, particularly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch.
Credit Suisse Collapses, Sells to Rival UBS
Credit Suisse has reached an agreement to be purchased by rival UBS, ending its 167-year run as an independent institution.