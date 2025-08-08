Singapore Gen Z Fears AI Will Erase Entry-Level Jobs, Survey Shows

Emerging Fears Among Singapore’s Young Workforce

In the bustling tech hubs of Singapore, a new wave of anxiety is rippling through the ranks of Generation Z professionals. As generative artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E gain traction, young workers are increasingly concerned about their job security. A recent survey by Randstad Singapore reveals that nearly half of Gen Z respondents believe AI will have a significant impact on their roles, far outpacing the concerns of older generations. This sentiment is not isolated; it’s part of a broader global trend where entry-level positions are vanishing under the shadow of automation.

The survey, detailed in an article from The Straits Times, polled over 1,000 workers across various age groups and found that 48% of those aged 18 to 27 anticipate major disruptions from AI. This fear stems from the rapid automation of tasks traditionally handled by junior staff, such as data entry, basic coding, and content creation. In Singapore’s competitive job market, where tech and finance sectors dominate, Gen Zers are feeling the pinch as companies integrate AI to boost efficiency and cut costs.

Global Echoes and Expert Warnings

Echoing these local concerns, international voices are amplifying the alarm. Bill Gates, in a recent podcast appearance covered by The Times of India, warned that AI proficiency alone won’t safeguard young workers, as entry-level jobs in tech are being eroded by automation. He emphasized the need for broader skills beyond coding, predicting that traditional pathways to senior roles could disappear within years.

Similarly, a Goldman Sachs economist, as reported in the same publication, highlighted that Gen Z tech workers might be the first to face displacement, with unemployment rates among young professionals rising since early 2025. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, reflect this unease, with users sharing stories of vanishing internships and the shift toward AI-reviewed tasks, underscoring a sentiment that stepping-stone jobs are evaporating.

Upskilling as a Survival Strategy

In response, many in Singapore’s Gen Z cohort are turning to upskilling programs to stay relevant. The Randstad survey notes that 60% of young respondents are actively pursuing additional training in areas like AI ethics, data analysis, and creative problem-solving—skills less susceptible to automation. Government initiatives, such as SkillsFuture Singapore, are seeing increased enrollment, offering subsidies for courses that blend human ingenuity with technological tools.

However, challenges persist. The survey also reveals a gap in employer support, with only 30% of companies providing AI-related training. This mismatch leaves many young workers navigating the changes alone, fueling anxiety about long-term career viability in a city-state heavily invested in digital innovation.

Economic Implications for Singapore

Singapore’s economy, known for its tech-forward policies, could face ripple effects if these fears materialize into widespread job losses. According to IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath’s post on X, about 40% of jobs in Singapore are highly complementary to AI, suggesting potential for growth but also inequality if reskilling lags. In contrast, less developed Asian economies show lower complementarity, highlighting Singapore’s unique vulnerability.

Experts argue for policy interventions, including enhanced social safety nets and collaborations between tech firms and educators. As one X post from Fortune magazine noted, AI’s labor market jostling is hitting Gen Z hardest, with entry-level corporate roles declining by 15% over the past year.

Looking Ahead: Adaptation and Opportunity

Despite the gloom, there’s optimism. Some Gen Zers are pivoting to hybrid roles that leverage AI as a tool rather than a threat, such as AI prompt engineering or ethical oversight positions. The Straits Times article quotes industry leaders who see AI as a creator of new jobs, provided workers adapt swiftly.

Ultimately, the narrative in Singapore mirrors a global shift: generative AI isn’t just displacing jobs; it’s reshaping career trajectories. For Gen Z, the key lies in agility—embracing lifelong learning to thrive amid uncertainty. As Bill Gates cautioned in coverage from WebProNews, the timeline for disruption could be as short as one year, urging immediate action from both individuals and institutions.