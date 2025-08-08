Serbian Minister Darko Glišić Suffers Stroke Live on TV, Now Stable

The Shocking On-Air Medical Emergency

In a dramatic turn of events that captivated viewers across Serbia and beyond, Darko Glišić, the country’s Minister for Public Investments, suffered a stroke while appearing live on television. The incident occurred during a morning program on TV Pink, where Glišić was discussing public infrastructure projects. Midway through the interview, his speech began to slur, and his facial expressions contorted noticeably, prompting immediate concern from the hosts who initially mistook it for fatigue or a minor ailment.

🇷🇸 Serbian Minister suffers stroke Live on Air



Darko Glišić, Serbia’s Minister of State Investments and ally of President Vučić, suffered a stroke during a live TV broadcast. He is hospitalized in serious condition, but doctors report the stroke was detected promptly. pic.twitter.com/t5iARTiqnU — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 8, 2025

Footage of the moment, which quickly went viral, shows Glišić struggling to articulate his thoughts before collapsing slightly in his seat. The broadcast was abruptly interrupted as medical personnel rushed to his aid. This real-time health crisis not only highlighted the unpredictability of live media but also raised questions about the pressures faced by high-profile politicians in Serbia’s intense political environment.

Rapid Response and Hospitalization

According to reports from Israel National News, Glišić was promptly transported to a nearby hospital in Belgrade, where doctors confirmed the diagnosis of a stroke. The swift intervention was credited with potentially saving his life, as strokes require immediate medical attention to minimize long-term damage. Health Minister Zlatibor Lončar provided an update, stating that Glišić was in serious but stable condition, with ongoing monitoring in intensive care.

Further details emerged from local outlets, emphasizing the minister’s role as a key ally of President Aleksandar Vučić. Serbiantimes.info reported that the stroke was described as “massive” by some sources, underscoring the gravity of the situation. Eyewitness accounts from the studio described a scene of controlled chaos, with producers calling for an ambulance while trying to maintain composure on air.

Political Ramifications and Leadership Ties

Glišić, a prominent figure in the ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) and president of its executive board, has been instrumental in overseeing major public investment initiatives, including infrastructure developments tied to Serbia’s economic recovery efforts. His sudden illness comes at a time when the government is navigating complex domestic and international challenges, from EU accession talks to regional tensions in the Balkans.

As a close confidant of President Vučić, Glišić’s health scare has sparked speculation about potential shifts in the administration’s dynamics. Posts on X, including one from the account Visegrád 24, noted that doctors reported the stroke was detected promptly, offering a glimmer of hope amid the seriousness. This social media buzz amplified the story globally, with users expressing well-wishes and debating the stresses of political life.

Presidential Visit and Health Updates

In a show of solidarity, President Vučić visited Glišić at the hospital shortly after the incident, as detailed in a report from Tanjug. Vučić later shared that there were signs of improvement, praising the medical team’s expertise and urging the public to remain supportive. This gesture not only humanized the often polarizing leader but also highlighted the tight-knit nature of Serbia’s political elite.

Updates from The Jerusalem Post described how viewers watched the interview “slow down oddly” until the minister’s critical state became apparent, turning a routine segment into a national talking point. Medical experts quoted in various reports stressed the importance of recognizing stroke symptoms—such as facial drooping, speech difficulties, and weakness— which were evident in Glišić’s case.

Broader Implications for Public Figures

The episode has prompted discussions on health protocols for public officials, particularly in high-stakes environments like live broadcasts. In Serbia, where political discourse is fervent, such incidents remind us of the human vulnerabilities behind the public facade. Informer editor-in-chief Dragan J. Vučicević, via Telegraf.rs, revealed that doctors were “fighting to save him,” painting a picture of an ongoing battle for recovery.

As Glišić continues treatment, the focus shifts to his potential return to duties and any lasting effects on his role. This event, while tragic, may foster greater awareness of stroke risks in stressful professions, potentially influencing health policies in political circles. For now, the nation watches closely, hoping for a full recovery for one of its key architects of progress.