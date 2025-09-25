Senators Accuse Tech Giants of AI Layoffs to Hire Cheaper H-1B Workers

In a bipartisan push that underscores growing tensions over immigration and labor practices in the tech sector, Senators Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) have accused Amazon.com Inc. of using artificial intelligence as a pretext for mass layoffs, only to replace American workers with lower-paid H-1B visa holders. The allegations, detailed in letters sent to Amazon and other major tech firms, highlight a pattern where companies cite AI-driven efficiencies to justify job cuts, then pivot to foreign labor to fill similar roles at reduced costs. This scrutiny comes amid broader concerns about wage suppression and the displacement of U.S. workers in an industry increasingly reliant on global talent pools.

The senators’ inquiry demands detailed data on recruitment, hiring practices, and salary comparisons between domestic employees and H-1B workers. According to reporting from Ars Technica, Amazon laid off thousands of employees in recent years, attributing the reductions to AI advancements that automated tasks in areas like coding and customer service. Yet, shortly after these cuts, the company filed numerous H-1B petitions, raising questions about whether these visas are being used to undercut American wages rather than address genuine skill shortages.

Senators Press for Transparency on Visa Practices and Wage Disparities

Grassley and Durbin, key figures on the Senate Judiciary Committee, extended their probe to other giants including Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc., Google parent Alphabet Inc., and Microsoft Corp. The letters, as covered by Slashdot, request specifics on how many H-1B workers were hired post-layoffs and whether they receive lower compensation than their U.S. counterparts. This follows data showing these firms collectively sponsored tens of thousands of H-1B visas in fiscal 2024, even as they eliminated over 100,000 domestic positions collectively since 2022.

Industry insiders note that H-1B visas, intended for highly skilled foreign professionals, have long been a flashpoint. Critics argue the program allows companies to import talent at below-market rates, exploiting loopholes in prevailing wage requirements. Amazon, in particular, has faced backlash for its aggressive use of the visas; public sentiment on platforms like X reflects frustration from laid-off workers who claim they trained H-1B replacements before exiting, though such anecdotes remain unverified and highlight broader discontent rather than proven facts.

Broader Implications for Tech Hiring and Regulatory Oversight

The senators’ demands include breakdowns of job postings, applicant pools, and reasons why qualified Americans were not hired for roles filled by visa holders. As reported in Allwork.Space, this inquiry arrives at a time when AI is reshaping job markets, with companies like Amazon investing heavily in tools that automate routine tasks, potentially exacerbating unemployment among mid-level tech staff. Responses are due by October 10, and failure to comply could lead to subpoenas or further legislative action.

For Amazon, which employs over 1.5 million people globally, the allegations compound existing pressures from antitrust scrutiny and labor unions. Executives have defended their practices, asserting that H-1B hires bring specialized expertise in emerging fields like machine learning, but the senators counter that such claims ring hollow amid widespread layoffs. Echoing this, coverage from LiveMint points to slumping job prospects for Americans, with tech unemployment rates ticking upward despite robust corporate profits.

Potential Reforms and Industry Responses on the Horizon

This probe could catalyze reforms to the H-1B system, such as stricter wage floors or caps on visas per company. Grassley, a longtime skeptic of the program, has previously sponsored bills to prioritize U.S. workers, while Durbin emphasizes protecting vulnerable employees from exploitation. Tech firms, meanwhile, argue that restricting visas would stifle innovation, as global talent is essential for competing with rivals in China and Europe.

As the deadline approaches, industry observers anticipate detailed disclosures that could reveal pay gaps and hiring biases. For insiders, this moment underscores a pivotal shift: AI isn’t just automating jobs—it’s reshaping how companies balance cost efficiencies with ethical labor practices, potentially forcing a reckoning on whether tech’s growth should come at the expense of American workers.