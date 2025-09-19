SEC Drops Fraud Case Against Nikola Founder After Trump Pardon

In a move that has sent ripples through the electric vehicle sector and regulatory circles, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has formally dropped its civil fraud case against Trevor Milton, the controversial founder of Nikola Corp. The decision, filed in a New York federal court, comes six months after President Donald Trump issued a full pardon to Milton, who had been convicted of misleading investors about his company’s hydrogen and electric truck technologies. This development effectively shields Milton from further SEC penalties, including potential fines and disgorgement of profits, raising fresh questions about the intersection of political influence and financial oversight.

The case stemmed from allegations that Milton exaggerated Nikola’s technological capabilities, such as claiming the company had developed proprietary batteries and built a functional pickup truck prototype from scratch—claims that proved unfounded. Nikola, once valued at billions, spiraled into bankruptcy earlier this year, leaving investors nursing heavy losses.

The Pardon and Its Aftermath

Trump’s pardon, granted in March 2025, nullified Milton’s four-year prison sentence and a $1 million fine from his 2022 criminal conviction on securities and wire fraud charges. According to reports in CNBC, Milton likened his prosecution to Trump’s own legal battles, calling it a “railroading.” The pardon followed substantial donations from Milton and his wife—over $1.8 million—to Trump’s campaign, as detailed in posts on X and confirmed by Electrek. Critics argue this timing underscores potential conflicts, especially given that one of Milton’s lawyers is the brother of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The SEC’s dismissal, announced without detailed explanation, aligns with a broader pattern of the agency stepping back from cases involving Trump clemency recipients. As noted in a recent article from The New York Times, similar actions have been taken against figures like Devon Archer and Carlos Watson, convicted in multimillion-dollar fraud schemes, effectively halting government efforts to recoup funds for victims.

Implications for Regulatory Independence

This resolution leaves civil litigation from shareholders pending, but Milton’s team is leveraging the pardon to contest claims, including a $69 million dispute, per coverage in Eletric-Vehicles.com. Industry insiders worry that such interventions could erode trust in the SEC’s independence, particularly in the nascent EV market where hype often outpaces reality. Nikola’s downfall, marked by a short-seller report exposing prototypes that couldn’t even drive under their own power, served as a cautionary tale for overpromising startups.

For victims, the fallout is stark: Trump’s pardon wiped out a court-ordered $168 million in restitution, and now the SEC’s retreat means no additional federal recourse. As Fortune highlighted, this could deprive defrauded investors of hundreds of millions, amplifying debates over executive clemency in white-collar crimes.

Broader Lessons for the EV Industry

Milton’s saga began with grand visions of revolutionizing trucking through hydrogen fuel cells, attracting partnerships with giants like General Motors. Yet, as chronicled in his Wikipedia entry, his resignation in 2020 amid fraud probes precipitated Nikola’s decline. The company’s February 2025 bankruptcy filing, as reported by Eletric-Vehicles.com, underscores the perils of speculative investments in green tech.

Regulatory experts, speaking anonymously, suggest the SEC’s move reflects pragmatic deference to presidential actions, but it may embolden future fraudsters. In an era of rapid innovation, this case highlights the need for robust oversight to protect markets from charismatic founders whose promises evaporate under scrutiny. As the dust settles, Milton walks free, but the episode leaves lingering scars on investor confidence and the promise of sustainable transportation.