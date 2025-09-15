Seattle Tech Executives Shift: Smartsheet Names Ex-Amazon VP as CISO

In the fast-paced world of technology, executive shifts often signal broader strategic pivots, and recent moves across Seattle’s tech hubs underscore a focus on security, leadership renewal, and innovation in software supply chains. Smartsheet, the Bellevue, Wash.-based work management platform, has appointed Ravi Soin as its new chief information security officer, a move that bolsters its defenses amid growing cyber threats. Soin, previously Amazon’s vice president of global information security, brings over two decades of experience from roles at Capital One and Microsoft, where he honed expertise in cloud security and risk management.

This appointment comes at a critical juncture for Smartsheet, which serves over 85% of the Fortune 500 and recently integrated AI features into its platform. According to a report in IT Digest, Soin’s role will emphasize protecting enterprise data as the company accelerates growth under new CEO Sunny Gupta, who succeeded retiring leader Mark Mader last month.

Strengthening Cybersecurity in Enterprise Tools

Soin’s transition highlights a trend of talent migration from Big Tech to scaling enterprises, where robust security is paramount. Insiders note that his Amazon tenure involved overseeing global security operations, which could help Smartsheet navigate regulatory pressures like GDPR and emerging AI governance rules. Meanwhile, Amazon itself is undergoing notable changes, with the retirement of Stephenie Landry, a longtime attorney who played a pivotal role in launching Prime Now and expanding the e-commerce giant’s logistics arm.

Landry’s departure after 23 years, as detailed in GeekWire, marks the end of an era for Amazon’s legal and operational strategies. She joined in 2001 and rose to vice president, contributing to innovations that redefined same-day delivery. Her retirement aligns with Amazon’s broader cost-cutting and AI investments, with posts on X reflecting sentiment that such exits pave the way for fresh perspectives in a company projecting $104 billion in capital expenditures for 2025.

Leadership Transitions at Amazon and Beyond

The ripple effects of these moves extend to other sectors, including the carbon capture space. Kristy Triplett, former CEO of Seattle-based Carbon, has joined Stacklok as chief revenue officer. Carbon, which developed technology for direct air capture, faced challenges including a pivot from hardware to software before Triplett’s exit. Stacklok, a startup focused on securing open-source software supply chains, stands to benefit from her experience scaling climate tech ventures.

As reported in GeekWire, Triplett’s move underscores the fluidity of executive talent in sustainability and security fields. Stacklok, backed by investors like Madrona Venture Group, recently raised $17.5 million to combat vulnerabilities in code dependencies, a growing concern post high-profile breaches like SolarWinds.

Implications for Software Security and Climate Tech

These personnel changes reflect deeper industry currents, where cybersecurity and sustainable innovation intersect. For Smartsheet, Soin’s expertise could enhance its competitive edge against rivals like Asana and Monday.com, especially as enterprises demand ironclad data protection. Recent news from FinancialContent highlights how such hires align with Smartsheet’s board additions, including tech veteran Eyal Manor, signaling a push for AI-driven expansion.

At Amazon, Landry’s retirement amid a wave of tech layoffs—over 100,000 jobs cut industry-wide in 2025, per X discussions—suggests a strategic refocus on automation and efficiency. Posts on X from analysts like Evan emphasize Amazon’s massive capex bets on AI infrastructure, potentially filling voids left by departing executives.

Cross-Industry Talent Flows and Future Outlook

Triplett’s shift to Stacklok illustrates how leaders from climate tech are migrating to cybersecurity, where funding is robust. Carbon’s journey, marked by ambitious goals but operational hurdles, contrasts with Stacklok’s momentum, as noted in industry updates. This talent churn could accelerate advancements in secure software development, crucial for sectors reliant on open-source tools.

Overall, these moves encapsulate a moment of recalibration in tech, where companies prioritize resilience and innovation. As Smartsheet fortifies its security under Soin, Amazon streamlines post-Landry, and Stacklok leverages Triplett’s acumen, the sector braces for intensified competition in AI and beyond. Insiders watching these developments anticipate further announcements, potentially reshaping enterprise strategies in the coming quarters.