Searchflex’s Ecommerce SEO Playbook: The Systems We Use to Scale 

Find out more about Searchflex ecommerce SEO playbook and the systems that are used to scale below.
Written by Brian Wallace
Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Most ecommerce brands don’t stall because of weak products-they stall because their search systems are misaligned with margin, intent, and attribution. Searchflex fixes that with three productised packages engineered to compound: Commerce Rocket, SKU Engine, and CheckoutOS – each available in Launch, Scale, and Enterprise tiers.

1) Commerce Rocket – Paid Search, Rebuilt for Profit

What it is: Your Google Ads + Shopping + PMAX engine, architected around margin control and buyer intent, not vanity ROAS.

Tiers

  • Launch: Rebuild core campaigns and product feed for clean structure, accurate tracking, and SKU-level clarity. Get out of Smart Bidding autopilot and into profit-aligned control.
  • Scale: Full-funnel PMAX segmentation, intent clustering, and margin-based bidding. Custom dashboards, bi-weekly strategy, and seasonal execution so paid compounds instead of oscillating.
  • Enterprise: End-to-end ownership of paid search across markets, feeds, currencies, and product tiers. Executive reporting, competitive intelligence, and embedded collaboration with your team.

Who it’s for: Brands spending meaningfully on Google that want lower CAC, faster payback, and a paid search function they can actually trust.

2) SKU Engine – Organic Growth That Compounds

What it is: A unified Technical SEO + Content + CRO system that turns non-brand demand into predictable revenue.

Tiers

  • Launch: Technical fixes by revenue priority, intent-led keyword clustering, 10 revenue-driven briefs, and a CRO audit so traffic starts converting, not just arriving.
  • Scale: Advanced tech SEO (CWV, rendering), internal linking/silo architecture, 15 commercial briefs per month, and an always-on CRO testing roadmap tied to category and PDP performance.
  • Enterprise: Global SEO execution (multi-region/language), semantic/entity depth for category authority, fully managed content ops, embedded CRO, and integrations with BI/analytics.

Who it’s for: Teams ready to reduce paid dependency, win high-intent rankings, and make content pull its weight on the P&L.

3) CheckoutOS – The Integrated Growth Operating System

What it is: The connective tissue. Commerce Rocket + SKU Engine delivered as a single operating system with tracking, attribution, CRO, and reporting unified end-to-end.

Tiers

  • Launch: Re-platform paid + organic into one clean foundation: rebuilt ads/feeds, intent-led SEO, CRO recommendations, and source-of-truth GA4/GTM.
  • Scale: Full-funnel segmentation, monthly intent mapping, advanced tech SEO, a CRO testing program, attribution overhaul, and custom dashboards by SKU, geo, and channel.
  • Enterprise: Embedded ownership across paid, organic, CRO, and data. Multi-market management, BI integrations (Looker/BigQuery), board-level reporting (CAC, LTV, contribution margin), and fractional VP-of-Search leadership.

Who it’s for: Operators who want clarity, control, and compounding growth-with one system that scales from 7 to 9 figures without breaking.

Intelligence Layer: CheckoutIQ (Add-On Across Tiers)

A custom reporting suite that makes decisions obvious: clean event tracking, attribution views (first/last/blended), funnel diagnostics, and leadership dashboards. Use it to kill attribution debates and accelerate iteration.

How the Tiers Ladder Up

  • Launch → establish signal and structure.
  • Scale → compound performance with segmentation, testing, and attribution clarity.
  • Enterprise → turn search into infrastructure-global, margin-aligned, and board-ready.

Outcomes that matter: lower CAC, higher LTV, shorter payback, and forecasting you can defend in the boardroom.

