Searchflex’s Ecommerce SEO Playbook: The Systems We Use to Scale 

Most ecommerce brands don’t stall because of weak products-they stall because their search systems are misaligned with margin, intent, and attribution. Searchflex fixes that with three productised packages engineered to compound: Commerce Rocket, SKU Engine, and CheckoutOS – each available in Launch, Scale, and Enterprise tiers.

1) Commerce Rocket – Paid Search, Rebuilt for Profit

What it is: Your Google Ads + Shopping + PMAX engine, architected around margin control and buyer intent, not vanity ROAS.

Tiers

Launch: Rebuild core campaigns and product feed for clean structure, accurate tracking, and SKU-level clarity. Get out of Smart Bidding autopilot and into profit-aligned control.

Who it’s for: Brands spending meaningfully on Google that want lower CAC, faster payback, and a paid search function they can actually trust.

2) SKU Engine – Organic Growth That Compounds

What it is: A unified Technical SEO + Content + CRO system that turns non-brand demand into predictable revenue.

Tiers

Launch: Technical fixes by revenue priority, intent-led keyword clustering, 10 revenue-driven briefs, and a CRO audit so traffic starts converting , not just arriving.

Who it’s for: Teams ready to reduce paid dependency, win high-intent rankings, and make content pull its weight on the P&L.

3) CheckoutOS – The Integrated Growth Operating System

What it is: The connective tissue. Commerce Rocket + SKU Engine delivered as a single operating system with tracking, attribution, CRO, and reporting unified end-to-end.

Tiers

Launch: Re-platform paid + organic into one clean foundation: rebuilt ads/feeds, intent-led SEO, CRO recommendations, and source-of-truth GA4/GTM.

Who it’s for: Operators who want clarity, control, and compounding growth-with one system that scales from 7 to 9 figures without breaking.

Intelligence Layer: CheckoutIQ (Add-On Across Tiers)

A custom reporting suite that makes decisions obvious: clean event tracking, attribution views (first/last/blended), funnel diagnostics, and leadership dashboards. Use it to kill attribution debates and accelerate iteration.

How the Tiers Ladder Up

Launch → establish signal and structure.

Outcomes that matter: lower CAC, higher LTV, shorter payback, and forecasting you can defend in the boardroom.