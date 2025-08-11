Scale AI CEO: Hire for Passion to Drive AI Success

In the high-stakes world of tech startups, where rapid growth can make or break a company, hiring decisions often determine long-term success. Alexandr Wang, the CEO of Scale AI, has built his artificial intelligence data labeling firm into a powerhouse by prioritizing one seemingly simple criterion: passion. In a 2020 memo shared on his Substack, Wang revealed that after interviewing hundreds of candidates personally, he focuses on whether applicants “give a shit” about the company’s mission.

This approach stems from Scale’s explosive expansion. By late 2020, the company had hired over 200 employees, doubling its team from 75 to 150 in a short period. Wang emphasized that identifying with the mission—accelerating AI development through high-quality data—is non-negotiable. Without it, he warned, a company risks becoming a “crowd of uninspired people” unable to build something enduring.

Hiring for Mission Alignment

Wang breaks this down into two key screens: genuine care for the problem Scale solves and intrinsic self-motivation. The first ensures employees are invested in the product’s impact, particularly in AI where ethical and technical challenges abound. As Wang noted in the memo, hiring those disconnected from the core problem leads to mediocrity, a pitfall many scaling startups face.

The second element, self-motivation, acts as a safeguard against underperformance. While passion doesn’t guarantee excellence, its absence almost certainly dooms results. Industry insiders will recognize this as a counterpoint to traditional hiring metrics like resumes or technical skills, which Wang downplays in favor of behavioral signals during interviews.

The Risks of Ignoring Passion

Drawing from his experience, Wang argues that overlooking these traits invites disaster. “There is no future if we hire people who do not identify with our mission, our product, and our problem,” he wrote. This resonates in the tech sector, where employee disengagement has plagued giants like Google and Meta amid layoffs and shifting priorities.

Scale’s method contrasts with volume-driven recruiting at larger firms, where algorithms and keyword matches often dominate. Wang’s hands-on interviewing—vetting every offer recipient for years—highlights a founder-led rigor that’s rare but effective for maintaining culture during hypergrowth.

Broader Implications for Tech Leaders

Wang’s philosophy extends beyond Scale. In a later 2024 Substack post titled “DO TOO MUCH”, he elaborated on overcommitting as a leadership trait, tying back to hiring motivated teams that thrive on intensity. For venture-backed companies, this means screening for “give a shit” could differentiate winners in AI’s competitive arena.

Critics might argue it’s subjective, potentially biasing toward certain personalities. Yet, data from firms like McKinsey supports passion-driven hiring, linking it to higher retention and innovation. Wang’s memo, originally internal, was shared publicly to encourage wider adoption, underscoring a belief that too few companies prioritize this.

Sustaining Growth Through People

As Scale AI valuations soar—reaching billions—Wang’s strategy offers a blueprint for insiders navigating talent wars. By embedding mission alignment early, companies foster resilience against market volatility. It’s a reminder that in tech, where ideas are plentiful but execution rare, hiring people who truly care isn’t just ideal; it’s essential for creating generational impact.

Ultimately, Wang’s insights challenge conventional wisdom, urging leaders to probe deeper in interviews. As he concluded, while passion isn’t a panacea, its absence is a guarantee of failure—a stark warning for any executive building for the long haul.