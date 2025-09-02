Sanofi CEO Champions AI for Faster, Equitable Drug Discovery

In the high-stakes world of pharmaceuticals, where innovation can mean the difference between breakthrough treatments and billion-dollar failures, Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson is betting big on artificial intelligence to reshape the industry. Speaking in a recent interview with Fortune, Hudson emphasized that AI’s true power lies in its ability to augment human intelligence, particularly in areas like drug discovery and decision-making. He argued that while AI excels at processing vast datasets and identifying patterns that humans might miss, it still falls short in emotional intelligence—though he cautioned against underestimating its rapid evolution.

Hudson, who has led the French pharma giant since 2019, has positioned Sanofi as a frontrunner in AI integration. The company rolled out its AI-powered app, plai, in 2023, developed in partnership with Aily Labs, to provide real-time data insights across operations. This move, detailed in a Sanofi press release, aims to create a 360-degree view of activities, from research to manufacturing, accelerating breakthroughs for patients.

AI’s Edge in Drug Development

Recent advancements underscore Hudson’s vision. For instance, AI tools are now slashing drug development timelines, with systems like Google DeepMind’s AlphaFold performing what equates to billions of years of PhD-level work in protein folding, as highlighted in posts on X from industry observers. Sanofi itself is leveraging AI to enhance decision intelligence, with Hudson noting in the Fortune piece that the technology “doesn’t have a career at stake,” allowing for unbiased recommendations that challenge human biases.

This impartiality is crucial in an industry where R&D costs have ballooned under the so-called Eroom’s Law, where expenses double every nine years. A Business Insider report from January 2025 quoted Hudson explaining how AI can call the shots without the fear of professional repercussions, potentially reversing this trend. Sanofi’s first-quarter 2025 results, as reported by BioPharma Boardroom, showed a 9.7% sales climb, partly attributed to AI-driven pipeline efficiencies delivering six new approvals.

Challenges in Scaling AI Adoption

Yet, Hudson warns of underestimating the AI learning curve. In the Fortune interview, he described it as steeper than anticipated, requiring cultural shifts within organizations. Sanofi is addressing this by challenging leaders to disrupt their functions with agentic AI by year’s end, a directive echoed in X posts from AI in Healthcare accounts. This push aligns with broader industry trends, where McKinsey estimates generative AI could unlock $60 billion to $110 billion in value for pharma, as noted in a Xavier Creative House analysis.

Partnerships are key to this transformation. Sanofi’s collaborations extend to quantum computing explorations, which could shrink early drug discovery from years to weeks, according to X discussions from Constellation Network. Hudson’s strategy also involves external AI experts, making Sanofi a vocal advocate for the technology, as profiled in a FINCHANNEL conversation last month.

Balancing Human and Machine Intelligence

Hudson remains optimistic but pragmatic about AI’s limits. He told Fortune that while AI might surpass IQ metrics, emotional quotient (EQ) remains a human domain—for now. “Never say never,” he added, hinting at future advancements. This balanced view is vital as the industry faces a $236 billion patent cliff, per X insights from Sooah Cho, pushing firms toward AI agents to streamline outsourced R&D.

Globally, competitors like Pfizer and AstraZeneca are ramping up AI in precision medicine, with China emerging as a force, as Dr. Tomislav Marinovic noted on X. Sanofi’s approach, focusing on agility in manufacturing and supply chains, positions it to lead, as detailed in Insigniam’s coverage.

The Road Ahead for Pharma AI

Looking to 2025 and beyond, Hudson envisions AI fundamentally changing medicine, a sentiment he expressed in a 2024 Fortune op-ed. With the AI in drug discovery market projected to grow from $1.94 billion to $16.49 billion by 2034, according to GlobeNewswire’s May 2025 report, Sanofi’s “all in” stance could set the pace. Real-world evidence integration, boosted by AI and generative tools, is another priority, as Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific highlighted in recent posts.

Ultimately, Hudson’s leadership signals a shift where AI isn’t just a tool but a core driver of innovation. As he challenges his team to embrace disruption, Sanofi aims to not only speed up drug timelines but also ensure equitable access to treatments, potentially redefining success in pharmaceuticals for years to come.