Sankalp’s Two-Week Claude Code Trial: Reliable AI Tool Excels in Codebase Refactoring and Git Tasks Over Cursor

In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI-assisted software development, tools like Claude Code are reshaping how programmers approach their craft.

Sankalp, a developer chronicling his experiences on his Bearblog, recently shared a candid two-week journey with Claude Code, an agentic coding tool from Anthropic. His account, published on July 17, 2025, in “My Experience With Claude Code After 2 Weeks of Adventures,” offers a ground-level view of the tool’s strengths and pitfalls, particularly when juxtaposed against competitors like Cursor.

Sankalp’s narrative begins with frustration over Cursor’s rate-limiting issues, which prompted his switch to Claude Code. He describes Cursor as his “beloved” but notes how its limitations—such as sudden restrictions on usage—disrupted his workflow. In contrast, Claude Code emerged as a more reliable alternative, allowing him to maintain productivity without the same interruptions.

Shifting Paradigms in AI Coding Assistance

This comparison underscores a broader shift in AI-powered development tools, where reliability and seamless integration are becoming as critical as raw coding capabilities. Sankalp highlights Claude Code’s ability to understand entire codebases, execute routine tasks, and handle git workflows directly in the terminal—a feature echoed in Anthropic’s own documentation on GitHub, where the tool is described as an “agentic coding tool that lives in your terminal.”

For industry insiders, Sankalp’s insights reveal how such tools are not just aids but potential game-changers. He recounts using Claude Code for tasks like refactoring code and generating commands, praising its contextual awareness. However, he also warns of occasional hallucinations or missteps, aligning with discussions on Hacker News where users debate the realism of AI “taking the wheel” in complex projects.

Reliability vs. Innovation: Lessons from the Front Lines

Drawing from his experience, Sankalp emphasizes that while Cursor excels in innovative features, its rate limits can halt progress mid-task, a sentiment shared in a Builder.io blog post from July 12, 2025, titled “How I Use Claude Code (+ My Best Tips),” which similarly lauds Claude’s stability. This reliability factor is crucial for developers in high-stakes environments, where downtime translates to lost revenue.

Sankalp’s deep dive into practical usage—such as integrating Claude with existing IDEs—suggests that AI tools are evolving from novelties to essentials. He compares this to historical shifts, like the adoption of libraries over custom code, a point raised in Hacker News threads dating back to March 2025, where coders likened LLMs to advanced libraries that abstract away tedium.

Implications for Developers and the Future of Coding

What does this mean for developers navigating AI-powered tools? Sankalp’s account implies a need for hybrid approaches: leveraging Claude Code’s strengths in understanding and automation while mitigating its weaknesses through human oversight. As noted in Anthropic’s “Claude Code Best Practices” blog from April 18, 2025, effective use involves clear prompts and iterative feedback, which Sankalp employed to great effect.

Ultimately, Sankalp’s comparison signals a maturing market where tools like Claude Code could outpace flashier rivals by prioritizing uninterrupted workflow. For insiders, this points to a future where AI doesn’t replace developers but amplifies them, provided they adapt to these tools’ nuances. As Sankalp concludes, after two weeks, Claude Code isn’t perfect, but it’s a step toward more efficient coding— a view corroborated by real-world tests in Coder’s blog on March 17, 2025, which explored Claude solving GitHub issues.

Balancing Hype with Practicality

Industry veterans might see Sankalp’s experience as a cautionary tale amid the hype. Reddit’s r/ClaudeAI forum, in a March 23, 2025, post titled “Non-coders Coding With Claude – A Case Report,” discusses similar triumphs and stumbles, reinforcing that AI’s value lies in augmentation, not autonomy.

In essence, Sankalp’s blog serves as a blueprint for developers: embrace tools like Claude Code for their reliability over Cursor’s occasional brilliance, but always with a critical eye. This balanced perspective could define the next era of software engineering, where AI empowers rather than disrupts.