Sanders Warns AI May Cut 97M US Jobs, Pushes Robot Tax and 4-Day Week

In a sweeping new report, Sen. Bernie Sanders has sounded the alarm on the transformative power of artificial intelligence, warning that it could displace nearly 100 million American jobs over the next decade if left unchecked by corporate interests. Drawing from analyses by his Senate staff, the Vermont independent argues that AI and automation aren’t just technological advancements but tools wielded by Big Tech oligarchs to consolidate wealth at the expense of workers. The report, released through the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, paints a stark picture of an economy where productivity gains from AI flow disproportionately to billionaires like Elon Musk, leaving everyday Americans scrambling for economic security.

Sanders’ critique builds on statements from tech leaders themselves. Musk, for instance, has publicly mused that AI could render most jobs obsolete, turning employment into a mere “hobby.” The senator’s team used tools like ChatGPT to model scenarios, estimating that up to 97 million roles—from truck drivers to nurses—could vanish as corporations prioritize efficiency over employment. This isn’t mere speculation; it’s grounded in historical patterns of automation, where past waves of technology displaced workers without adequate safeguards.

The Looming Job Apocalypse and Policy Responses

To counter this, Sanders proposes bold interventions, including a “robot tax” on companies that automate jobs away, as detailed in a recent Business Insider piece. This levy would fund retraining programs and social safety nets, ensuring that AI’s benefits are redistributed. He also renews his push for a four-day workweek, arguing that if machines handle more labor, humans should work less while maintaining pay—a concept he elaborated on in an op-ed for Fox News.

Industry insiders might recall similar debates during the industrial revolution, but Sanders insists the scale here is unprecedented. His report cites projections that AI could boost U.S. productivity by trillions, yet without regulation, this windfall would exacerbate inequality. Fast Company, in covering the report, highlighted Sanders’ warning that even white-collar professions aren’t immune, with AI poised to automate tasks in finance, healthcare, and creative fields.

Voices from Tech and Broader Implications

Echoing these concerns, experts like those quoted in a Gizmodo interview with Sanders discuss a “doomsday scenario” where unchecked AI enriches a tiny elite while destabilizing society. The senator points to real-world examples, such as Amazon’s use of robotics to sideline union efforts, as evidence of a “war on workers” orchestrated by tech giants.

Critics argue Sanders’ views overlook AI’s potential to create new jobs, but his report counters with data showing net losses in past tech shifts. A YouTube video from Sanders’ channel amplifies this, featuring him declaring that AI “must benefit everyone, not just a handful of billionaires,” a sentiment reinforced in coverage by Common Dreams.

Charting a Path Forward Amid Uncertainty

For policymakers, the challenge lies in balancing innovation with equity. Sanders advocates for stronger labor protections, including bans on AI-driven surveillance that undermines worker rights. As Fortune noted, his ideas extend to rethinking the 40-hour workweek, proposing reductions to share productivity gains.

Ultimately, Sanders’ report serves as a call to action for industry leaders and legislators alike. By integrating insights from his Senate website and analyses in outlets like Cybernews, it underscores the need for proactive measures. Without them, the AI revolution risks widening America’s economic divides, turning technological promise into widespread hardship. As the debate intensifies, stakeholders must weigh these warnings against the allure of unchecked progress, ensuring that AI serves society as a whole.